Editorialist Breaks Tradition by Including Modern Designers in Its Luxury Bag Selection

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Editorialist, the leading destination for curated fashion content and luxury shopping experiences, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its luxury bag coverage. Traditionally focused on heritage brands, Editorialist is now including modern designers in its editor-curated selection, with the exciting inclusion of The Row.

This April, Editorialist broke new ground by introducing its first modern designer into the luxury bag space, a move that marks a significant shift in the brand's traditionally classic lineup. The addition of The Row signifies the first step in breaking out of traditionally century-old brands such as Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

Editorialist remains the go-to destination for trusted recommendations on the best designer bags, offering shoppable trends and style-curated content powered by authority. With the inclusion of modern designers like The Row, Editorialist is excited to offer readers access to the latest in luxury fashion while also recognizing these brands' unique position as modern innovators in the industry.

To showcase the exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs of these modern luxury brands, Editorialist is featuring a closer look into some of The Row's must-have bags, marking the brand's ascension into the heritage luxury sphere.

For more information on Editorialist's expanded coverage of luxury designer bags and to explore the latest in luxury fashion, visit their website.

About Editorialist: Editorialist combines personal styling, content, and shopping in one seamless digital experience powered by proprietary technology, e-commerce tools, and luxury fashion content. Their mission is to provide shoppable trend and style-curated content powered by authority, serving as the ultimate destination for trusted recommendations from editors, stylists, and tastemakers.

