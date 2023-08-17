Editors Pick! Slide into the Winter Season with a modern fable with a unique twist on old themes.

It is unlike any other story that I've encountered, and that's what kept me interested. I was more intrigued with each page I read. Tweet this

Younger readers will relish Amia's imaginative talent, and Dee's simple lesson of self-worth, paired with a reminder to be sensitive to others, lands well. Just as Amia learns to value her individuality, the townspeople must also learn to embrace the strengths of even their youngest residents. There's no snow necessary to appreciate this heartfelt ode to self-acceptance.

Takeaway: A birthday wish gone wrong leads to a lesson on embracing personal strengths.

5 Star Review by Amy Louise Hill for Readers' Favorite

The Snow Monster by Jodi Dee is a picture book for young children that tells an unusual story of a young girl named Amia who made a wish on her birthday. Amia loved snow and her wish was to be able to eat all the snow in the world. Amia couldn't believe that her wish had been granted and headed outside to use her new superpower. But unfortunately for Amia, her neighbors reacted badly to her eating all the snow as there wasn't any left for the other children to play in. Amia was banned from going outside in the winter and had to spend her birthdays indoors, watching the other children playing happily outdoors. One day, the town went into emergency mode, and Amia's power was needed to save her neighbors. What do you think happened to the neighborhood? Find out in this charming book.

The Snow Monster by Jodi Dee was a pleasure to read. It is unlike any other story that I've encountered, and that's what kept me interested. I was more intrigued with each page I read. I loved every word and I know children will too. The writing is simple yet descriptive, which allows you to easily imagine the scenes in your head. The illustrations by Chandrani Das are adorable and gave me a Christmassy feel. This book will make the perfect bedtime story or boredom breaker. Children are going to love it and I hope I get the chance to read more from this incredible author soon. Keep up the great work, Jodi, and stay creative.

