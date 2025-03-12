Edlio Unveils AI-Powered Accessibility Tool for K-12 Schools

We understand that constantly monitoring and fixing website accessibility issues can be challenging. Edlio Accessibility ensures school leaders that the school website complies with ADA guidelines so that every student and family can access vital information and participate in the school community. Post this

Using generative AI, Edlio Accessibility provides a rapid, accurate review of a school's website. When used, it immediately corrects the vast majority of accessibility issues to ensure the site complies with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act and meets Level AA conformance with the WCAG 2.1 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

With a click of a button, Edlio Accessibility helps administrators address the following ADA compliance items on school websites:

Alt Text - Creates or updates alt-text for all images.

Color Contrast - Fixes color contrast for text.

Text Links - Corrects for missing or overly general link copy.

Tab Navigation - Aligns heading structure within website copy, aligning for tab navigation.

Tables - Corrects headings, columns, and overall structure, simplifying complex tables.

Beyond the initial review and clean-up, Edlio Accessibility can perform health checks on a school's website to ensure updates and additional content meet compliance.

Edlio Accessibility also produces a list of more complex issues that need to be addressed, including PDFs or the general readability of the website's content, required to meet accessibility requirements. For school website administrators, the tool generates a report, allowing them to easily review all pages and news items to ensure everything is current and compliant.

As part of Edlio's ongoing commitment to school and district leaders, the company has always placed a priority on ensuring school websites serve everyone in the community. That's why they have always designed school websites according to the latest WCAG guidelines and have included built-in tools for elements such as image alt text and video closed captioning. With the introduction of Edlio Accessibility, built directly into the Edlio website CMS dashboard, school leaders will now be empowered to ensure their school websites remain accessible even when new content is added.

To learn more or see the tool in action, visit Edlio Accessibility.

Media Contact

Jodie Buenning, J.Buenning Strategies, 1 804-986-6911, [email protected], www.edlio.com

SOURCE Edlio Accessibility