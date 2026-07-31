EDM Intelligent Solutions delivers industrial 3D metrology parts, systems and services to aerospace, defense and medical manufacturers seeking non-contact dimensional measurement capabilities for their most intricate and demanding inspection workflows.

BARTLETT, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDM Intelligent Solutions helps aerospace, defense and medical manufacturers solve one of precision manufacturing's most persistent challenges — verifying the dimensions of complex components with intricate features that conventional measurement methods cannot consistently access.

The company provides top-rated 3D metrology systems for measuring complex components alongside contract and outsourced inspection services. As an AS9100 and ISO 9001 certified, ITAR-registered provider, EDM Intelligent Solutions delivers the quality management foundation these industries require.

What Makes the Best 3D Metrology for Intricate Parts?

For precision-dependent manufacturers, identifying the best 3D metrology for intricate parts starts with non-contact scanning that captures geometry across surfaces conventional probes cannot reliably access.

EDM Intelligent Solutions' non-contact systems deliver the dimensional accuracy and measurement precision these programs demand, generating millions of data points per scan to resolve form geometry at the micrometer scale and surface roughness down to 1.2 µinches across metals, ceramics and plastics. This data density enables direct comparison with CAD models and validation of geometric dimensioning and tolerancing, even for the most intricate assemblies.

The company also supports in-line and near-line production measurement applications, with its EDMISi measurement software delivering automatic pass/fail reporting, reducing time spent on manual review between inspection cycles. "We are confident that we have a system that can measure your most challenging components," the company says.

What to Look for When Choosing a 3D Metrology System for High-Tolerance Parts?

Selecting the right 3D metrology system for high-tolerance parts requires evaluating measurement resolution, geometry access and quality certification. The company offers 3D metrology services, giving regulated-industry manufacturers a single ITAR-registered source for dimensional verification that meets the documentation standards of regulated production programs.

Engineers evaluating measurement system options should consider these capabilities:

Measurement resolution: High-tolerance inspection requires systems that measure surface roughness at the sub-microinch level and capture form geometry at the micrometer scale.

Non-contact access: Systems that measure without physical contact can reach hard-to-access features while protecting delicate part surfaces from contact damage.

Data density: Point-cloud scans that produce millions of measurement data points enable full-surface analysis rather than spot sampling at select locations.

About EDM Intelligent Solutions

EDM Intelligent Solutions is an AS9100 and ISO 9001 certified,ITAR-registered provider of precision contract manufacturing, 3D metrology systems and services for manufacturers in aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and other precision-dependent industries. Combining advanced machining capabilities with cutting-edge measurement technology, the company operates a dimensional metrology laboratory and surface roughness testing lab, offering both contract and outsourced inspection services across a broad range of part geometries, materials and complexity levels.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, EDM Intelligent Solutions, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.edmdept.com/

SOURCE EDM Intelligent Solutions