Edmond Town Hall Reimagined: Newtown's Iconic Venue Transforms Into Fairfield County's Premier Entertainment & Event Destination

"We want Edmond Town Hall to be a premier live show venue servicing Fairfield County and all of Connecticut." Gary Lindemann, Executive Director

And the curtain is already rising. With over 30 live performances booked, audiences can look forward to headlining acts like Mike DelGuidice, Natalie Merchant, and Dan Tyminski Band. The Family Series is also growing, with shows that appeal to all ages including Taylorville: A Taylor Swift Tribute, Mutts Gone Nuts, and Mike Super: Illusionist (Finalist on America's Got Talent).

Comedy lovers can expect big laughs—recent sold-out sets from Michael Kosta (The Daily Show) and Tom Arnold set the tone for a stellar lineup ahead, which includes Josh Wolf, Funny Women of a Certain Age, and Paul Virzi.

Back this year, our Summer Drive-In Movie Series—every Saturday night, our parking lot transforms into an old-school outdoor cinema experience. For just $25 per carload, families and friends can enjoy nostalgic hits like Dirty Dancing, The NeverEnding Story, and Friday the 13th under the stars.

We're also proud to introduce a Speaker Series bringing thought-provoking conversations to Newtown, including an upcoming evening with ABC journalist John Quiñones.

To enhance the overall experience, Edmond Town Hall has expanded its concessions to include a full bar with beer and wine—featuring local favorites like NewSylum Brewing Company.

Beyond performances, Edmond Town Hall is available for event rentals of all kinds: birthday parties, sweet sixteens, movie nights, anniversary celebrations, community events, and stage rentals for local theater groups and music schools.

This isn't just a refresh—it's a rebirth. Edmond Town Hall is becoming a vibrant cultural center where something is always happening.

Next time you're wondering what to do this weekend, start with Edmond Town Hall.

