EDS-FLU Reduces Symptoms of Chronic Rhinosinusitis Regardless of Nasal Polyps

New research finds that an exhalation delivery system with fluticasone (EDS-FLU) is the first non-surgical treatment demonstrated to reduce chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) symptoms, intrasinus opacification and exacerbations in randomized clinical trials, regardless of participant's nasal polyp status.

Two randomized, placebo-controlled trials in adults with CRS were conducted over a 24-week period. Patients received either EDS-FLU treatments or a placebo twice daily with nasal examinations performed at the initial screening and again at weeks 4, 8, 12 and 24. Patients were then assessed for exacerbations and adverse events in weeks 16, 20 and 24. The results were promising, as - - acute disease exacerbations were reduced by 56-66% with EDS-FLU compared to the placebo. Similarly, patients who used standard-delivery nasal steroid products prior to the study also experienced a significant reduction in their CRS symptoms. Adverse events were minimal and similar to standard-delivery intranasal steroids.

These findings suggest that EDS-FLU is an appropriate first-line treatment for CRS before escalation to surgery or systemic therapy. While CRS without nasal polyps, also called "chronic sinusitis," can be difficult to treat with standard-delivery steroid nasal sprays, this research finds that the "novel biomechanics" of EDS-FLU "creates bi-directional, closed-palate, 'air burst' that... has been shown to produce markedly improved intranasal deposition compared to standard-delivery nasal sprays and delivers drug into superior/posterior regions of the nasal labyrinth." The study suggests that the improved delivery of medication can help reduce symptoms and improve patient's quality of life.

With no current FDA approved treatments for CRS without nasal polyps, this research highlights a useful treatment option for patients and provides valuable insight into potential treatments paths in the future.

Read the full study.

