EDSAFE AI Alliance and its partners Celebrate National AI Literacy Day!

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The EDSAFE AI Alliance in partnership with The AI Education Project, AI for Education, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive is calling for a nationwide day of action, inviting students, parents, educators, and other community members to explore the fundamental question, "What is AI?" on April 19, 2024. Educational events are being held across the country. Resources including valuable lesson plans for classrooms and after-school programs as well as professional development opportunities for educators to promote AI literacy through education are available for free through the official website, https://www.ailiteracyday.org/.

"We're thrilled to extend the work we do every day as the leader of the EDSAFE AI Alliance to a public celebration that's focused on learning, strengthening communities, and providing resources for educators to build a strong foundation for educators and communities in AI literacy," said Erin Mote, InnovateEDU CEO.

The EDSAFE AI Alliance is a global initiative led by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector to provide global leadership for developing a safer, more secure, more equitable, and more trusted AI education ecosystem through a focus on research, policy, and practice.

"National AI Literacy Day represents a crucial step towards building AI literacy across our communities," said Amanda Bickerstaff, CEO of AI for Education, "ensuring that educators, students, and parents are equipped to navigate the future of this transformative technology responsibly."

"Fostering AI literacy requires a collaborative effort that transcends boundaries. By bringing together individuals from the tech industry, educators, parents, government representatives, and nonprofits, we can collectively empower every child to participate equitably in the AI revolution. National AI Literacy Day embodies our commitment to learning, problem-solving, and paving the way for a safer, more inclusive AI ecosystem for all," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of the Tech Interactive

#AILiteracyDay 2024 will feature the following:

Curriculum and Lesson Plans for All Grade Levels: Our lesson plans are designed to cover essential questions about AI, safety, and ethics for grades K-12. We offer options for full-day activities as well as shorter 20-minute lessons.

A Day of Learning for Educators Everywhere: With on-demand access to professional learning and a range of special webinars, events, and AMAs throughout the day, this is the perfect opportunity for educators at all levels to expand their knowledge and skills.

Local and National Events to Spur Connection in Communities: A host of affiliate events in states and districts nationwide will bring together organizations for learning, entertainment, and highlighting important work being done. National AI Literacy Day will host three live events in DC, NYC, and Silicon Valley.

Building a network for national AI literacy: From exploring student data privacy to conversations about how AI is shaping the education experience, communities across the US will host parent and student engagement events to deepen understanding and build an AI literacy groundswell.

Organizations or school districts who want to learn more or get engaged in National AI Literacy Day can complete this form and a member of our team will be in touch.

"Education around artificial intelligence will be critical for the future success of our youth," said James P. Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media. "We are excited to dedicate a day supporting students, families and educators to learn more about this technology in a fun and inclusive setting."

"AI literacy isn't merely a choice; it's an urgent necessity in today's rapidly evolving digital age," Alex Kotran, Co-founder and CEO of aiEDU. "Without it, we risk leaving our educators and students ill-equipped to thrive in a world where artificial intelligence shapes almost every facet of our lives. National AI Literacy Day is bringing awareness to AI's benefits in the classroom. We must ensure that our teachers and students are not just consumers, but creators of the future."

In addition to the resources available on https://www.ailiteracyday.org/, partners and affiliates are releasing materials and resources for AI Literacy Day.

Common Sense releases a suite of AI literacy resources to help students, educators, and families think critically about AI and its impacts. Resources include [8] grab-and-go lessons for grades 6-12, an AI webinar series for teachers, and explainer videos for families. A 1-hour asynchronous AI PD for educators including guidelines for responsible AI use in the classroom is forthcoming in May 2024.

The Stanford Accelerator for Learning and the Stanford Graduate School of Education released a suite of AI literacy resources called CRAFT (Classroom-Ready Resources About AI For Teaching), a collection of co-designed free AI Literacy resources about AI for high school teachers, to help students explore, understand, question, and critique AI.

The Stanford Graduate School of Education also released a series of explainer videos on AI and education, featuring Stanford faculty members.

Embracing its role as a leading hub for science and technology education, The Tech Interactive, proudly announces an organizational commitment to advancing AI literacy. Through the rollout of free educator resources, complimentary online professional development, enriched exhibits, and a focus on AI innovation at its renowned Tech for Global Good event, The Tech is committed to a future where the ethical usage of artificial intelligence is universally accessible and equitable for all members of the community.

The Tech Interactive is releasing new AI resources for grades 4-12, including lesson plans, discussion guides, and videos. At the Interactive, exhibits being showcased include prototypes of immersive AI utilizing speech recognition and visual display, robotics utilizing machine learning with visual recognition, and an image generation interactive. Current exhibits utilizing AI will include AI defining terminology to highlight AI usage and increase comprehension and participation.

About EDSAFE AI Alliance:

Founded in 2020, the EDSAFE AI Alliance is a global initiative led by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector to provide global leadership for developing a safer, more secure, more equitable, and more trusted AI education ecosystem through a focus on research, policy, and practice. https://www.edsafeai.org/

