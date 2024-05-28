EDSAFE AI Alliance Industry Council Launches with Over 50+ Leading Education and Technology Companies

The leading cross-sector voice for the responsible adoption and use of AI through the SAFE Framework and education policy, announced the launch of its EDSAFE AI Industry Council with over 50 founding member companies.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the EDSAFE AI Alliance, the leading cross-sector voice for the responsible adoption and use of AI through the SAFE Framework and education policy, announced the launch of its EDSAFE AI Industry Council with over 50 founding member companies. The EDSAFE AI Industry Council is made up of leading education and technology companies of all sizes committed to ensuring artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and related technologies – in their own companies' solutions and across the education landscape – are safe, accountable, fair, and effective (SAFE).

Members of the Industry Council inform, support, and advocate for smart, EDSAFE-aligned public policy and principles and work toward organization policies, practices, and product solutions consistent with the SAFE Framework. The Framework was developed in coordination with two dozen education associations, non-profits, and policy groups to ensure education innovations are available, useful, safe, and productive for all students and teachers. As a group, the Industry Council members inform, support, and advocate for smart, EDSAFE-aligned public policy and principles, participate in knowledge sharing, and help equip the adoption of SAFE technologies in collaboration with Steering Committee groups. The Industry Council is a voluntary group, and members do not pay fees to participate. The Industry Council is currently chaired by Karl Rectanus, an industry veteran in partnership with the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), an EDSAFE AI Steering Committee member.

"The EDSAFE AI Industry Council, led by Karl Rectanus, unites companies at the forefront of education and technology in a groundbreaking alliance," said Jordan Mroziak, Project Director, EDSAFE AI Alliance. "Dedicated to guiding artificial intelligence towards a future that is Safe, Accountable, Fair, and Effective (SAFE), this council embodies EDSAFE's commitment to be in partnership with industry to ensure responsible technology use."

"Education companies are united in their commitment to expanding opportunity, learning, and innovation to all students and teachers in ways that are safe and accessible for all," said Karl Rectanus, chair of the EDSAFE Industry Council. "This growing collection of leading companies brings expertise, investment, and thoughtful collaboration as we all navigate towards a more equitable world in the AI era."

Membership is expected to expand during 2024 as the group welcomes education companies committed to the principles of the SAFE Framework. The founding member organizations include:

Adaptive Reader

Age of Learning

AI Coach by Edthena

AI-Learners

Amira Learning

Amplify

ASSISTments Foundation

BetterLesson, Inc.

Brainly

Branching Minds

CareerVillage

Carnegie Learning

Cartwheel Care

Charter School Growth Fund

ClassDojo, Inc.

ClassLink

Clayful

CodeHS

CoGrader

Cybernut Inc.

D2L

Diffit

Disruptive Partners, K12 Innovation & Leadership Dev

Doowi

Edmentum

EdSolutions

edWeb.net

Ello

ESAI Inc

Finetune by Prometric

FutureSum AI, Inc.

Global Science of Learning Education Network

GoGuardian

Google

GPTZero, Inc.

Happypillar

HMH

Instructure, Inc.

JET Education Services

Kaplan, Inc.

Kyron Learning

Leading Educators

Learning Data Insights

Learnosity

LitLab.ai

McGraw Hill LLC

Merlyn Mind

Newsela

OctopusBI

Packback

Panorama Education

Playbl, Inc.

Primer Global, Inc.

Reading Horizons

Renaissance Learning

SchoolAI

Southern New Hampshire University

Study Hall.AI

Subject

TERC

Thinkverse

Transfr Inc

Yourwai, by LINC

1EdTech Consortium, Inc.

About EDSAFE AI Alliance:

Founded in 2020, the EDSAFE AI Alliance is a global initiative led by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector to provide global leadership for developing a safer, more secure, more equitable, and more trusted AI education ecosystem through a focus on research, policy, and practice. https://www.edsafeai.org/

"We're happy to join our industry colleagues on the EDSAFE AI Industry Council to help ensure we all provide safe, secure, and equitable uses of artificial intelligence that unlock positive outcomes for students. AI, like many innovations before it, presents the world of education with a vast opportunity for exploration, disruption and advancement, and we must deploy it responsibly and purposefully in ways that bring joy and relief to students and educators." —Simon Allen, CEO, McGraw Hill

"We're committed to creating a safe learning environment for students through an intentional, secure, and human-driven approach to AI use. We're honored to join the EDSAFE AI Alliance to work with other edtech industry leaders to ensure this transformative technology enhances the ways we teach and learn." —Melissa Loble, Chief Academic Officer, Instructure.

"EDSAFE AI's commitment to developing a better AI-powered education ecosystem aligns with Brainly's vision to give every student in the world access to personalized learning, which is why we're proud to join their alliance. Many of the revolutionary applications of AI are yet to materialize, and as we work towards making it happen, we believe that fostering such collaboration will be critical for innovation that results in safe, accessible, and transformative AI-powered learning outcomes for students." —Bill Salak, CTO / COO, Brainly

"The SAFE Framework ensures that we're not constantly reinventing the wheel for defining what types of AI-powered tools are appropriate for education contexts. The SAFE Framework provides a shared language for use between product developers and educators to talk with each other about whether any specific tool is likely to have impact within a specific teaching and learning environment." —Adam Geller, Founder & CEO, AI Coach by Edthena.

