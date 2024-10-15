Edsby Selected by Georgian Ministry of Education for National Learning Platform Initiative

This new national LMS is to enable personalized learning pathways and provide robust support for educators and families. We look forward to the positive impact on our students' education. Post this

Edsby's selection follows a rigorous international Quality-Based Selection (QBS) process. Edsby was awarded the contract with local Georgia technology integrator partner Orient Logic.

Edsby, a leading K-12 social learning platform, is to be piloted beginning next year across Georgian public schools to support localized, flexible curriculum, interactive teaching methodologies, and active learning pedagogies. The platform is ultimately to provide a national system for teachers, students, and parents to engage in blended learning, with support for synchronous, asynchronous, and activity-based learning paths.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Georgian Ministry of Education, Science, and Youth and Orient Logic on this high impact project," said John Myers, CEO of Edsby. "The I2Q initiative aligns perfectly with Edsby's mission to empower educators, students and parents with cutting-edge learning technologies. Our platform will enhance Georgia's educational landscape by providing a flexible, scalable, and engaging system that fosters a culture of lifelong learning."

"This project represents an exciting step forward in transforming education in our country. In partnering with Edsby, we are equipping our students, parents and teachers with world class tools to thrive in the 21st century," said Alexander Bagratia, CEO of Orient Logic. "This new national LMS is to enable personalized learning pathways and provide robust support for educators and families. We look forward to the positive impact on our students' education."

Georgia's I2Q project focuses on improving educational outcomes, promoting inclusion, and fostering innovation. I2Q aims to foster quality teaching and learning in Georgian schools and includes a focus on localized, student-centered curricula. The implementation of the Edsby LMS will support Georgia's strategic objectives of raising educational standards, creating equitable access to quality education, and preparing students for future success.

When fully deployed, the national Georgian learning management system will be comparable in size to Edsby's contract with the New Zealand Ministry of Education, another national deployment of Edsby to 800,000 K-12 learners and their parents, and the country's educators.

About Edsby

The unique needs of K-12 education are hard to meet with conventional technologies. Edsby's innovative software systems have been putting the connections between people, not just documents, at the center of K-12 worldwide since 2010. Edsby fosters rich communication and data exchanges between students, teachers, families and other education stakeholders to drive K-12 student success. Edsby has received more than 80 industry awards and distinctions. Learn more at www.edsby.com.

About Orient Logic

Orient Logic is a leading IT company operating in the Georgian market since 1995. Its mission is to create better IT ecosystems by providing technical and business consulting services. Core markets include banking and government. It has successfully implemented 10,000 projects for 1,600 customers, and with world-class vendors, introduces innovations and high-tech products nationwide in Georgia every year. Learn more at www.ol.ge.

