Edsol Communications Celebrates 14 Years of Service Excellence

"We are very thankful for our clients, partners, and team members for all their support and trust", said Oscar Herrera, President and CEO of Edsol. "We know how important technology is for small businesses and organizations, and how our clients trust us and rely on us for running their organizations. We don't take that lightly".

As an SBA-certified 8(a), HUBZone small business and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Edsol Communications is dedicated to excellence and inclusion, contributing to economic growth in underutilized business zones. Their GSA 8(a) STARS III and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract vehicles demonstrate their capability to deliver IT solutions that meet the rigorous demands of government and commercial clients alike.

For more information on Edsol Communications' services, visit edsolcom.com or contact them directly at 301-802-9295.

Patricia Mir, Edsol Communications, LLC, 240-560-5990, [email protected], edsolcom.com

