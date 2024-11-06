Edsol Communications Celebrates 14 Years of Service Excellence

Company has thrived by placing "People First, Then Technology" at the heart of its operations
FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edsol Communications, a premier IT solutions provider, is proud to mark 14 years of delivering top-tier technical support and services to small businesses, non-profits, educational institutions and government agencies. The company has thrived by placing "People First, Then Technology" at the heart of its operations. Since its conception, Edsol Communications' impeccable work ethics and customer-focused culture have earned them a loyal client base. Their clients know they can rely on Edsol to provide dependable support whenever needed. The company's dedication to customer service is evident in its availability and quick response to client needs, and its flexibility and commitment go above and beyond industry norms, making it a trusted partner to their clients.
Founded in 2010 by Oscar Herrera, Edsol has grown to serve its clients in the DMV area each year, including embassies, non-profits, educational institutions, government agencies, and commercial clients from a wide range of industries. Operating from its office in downtown Frederick, Edsol specializes in IT Managed Services, Help Desk Support, Network Administration, Cabling Infrastructure, Network Assessments, VoIP and Cloud Solutions, and Cybersecurity, offering services to ensure optimal performance for their clients' systems. Unlike companies that branch out into unrelated fields, Edsol stays true to its core mission—delivering the best in IT support. By specializing exclusively in IT services, they remain at the forefront of industry trends, ensuring their clients receive top-quality support. As a small business, Edsol avoids the overhead costs that burden larger IT companies, passing those savings onto their clients while still delivering superior service.
"We are very thankful for our clients, partners, and team members for all their support and trust", said Oscar Herrera, President and CEO of Edsol. "We know how important technology is for small businesses and organizations, and how our clients trust us and rely on us for running their organizations. We don't take that lightly".
As an SBA-certified 8(a), HUBZone small business and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Edsol Communications is dedicated to excellence and inclusion, contributing to economic growth in underutilized business zones. Their GSA 8(a) STARS III and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract vehicles demonstrate their capability to deliver IT solutions that meet the rigorous demands of government and commercial clients alike.
For more information on Edsol Communications' services, visit edsolcom.com or contact them directly at 301-802-9295.
Media Contact
Patricia Mir, Edsol Communications, LLC, 240-560-5990, [email protected], edsolcom.com
SOURCE Edsol Communications, LLC
Share this article