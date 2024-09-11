EdTech Company Numerade Partners with George Fox University to Expand STEM Learning Resources

We're very excited to partner with George Fox University and provide Numerade's extensive STEM resources to its entire student population... Post this

Leveraging the world's largest STEM video library, which includes over 5 million educator-created videos and more than 150 million AI video tutorials, Numerade will offer George Fox University's entire undergraduate population complete access to its innovative learning resources. This initiative will provide students with 100% free access to:

Over 150M+ Short Form STEM Video Tutorials: Full access to Numerade's deep library of expert educator-created video tutorials and AI-based content.

Multi-modal AI Tutor, Ace: Comprehensive support through Numerade's AI tutor, Ace, for multimodal, conversational tutoring.

Ask Our Educators: The ability to ask questions and receive custom video tutorials from Numerade's extensive educator network.

STEM Bootcamps: Full access to a library of STEM and test prep bootcamps, comprising 16 courses with approximately 30 hours each of conceptual and practical instruction from expert educators.

Additional Features: Access to all other platform features such as Study Groups, Quizzes, iOS & Android Apps, Scribe, Notes, AI Detector, and more. Faculty will also have access to Numerade's online content creation tools.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Students

Over 200 million students globally have turned to Numerade for assistance. Numerade's user-friendly, AI-driven platform understands where students are in their learning journey and provides personalized content and instruction through a multimodal approach consisting of short-form videos and images/animations.

"George Fox University intends to utilize Numerade to bolster its STEM offering, with cutting-edge video and educator-based AI solutions that are specifically designed to help students learn, not cheat. " continued Ma. "We are pleased to offer the University's students 100% free access to our renowned offering."

For educators and administrators, this partnership represents an opportunity to leverage advanced technology and AI within their classes to ensure student success. Numerade's hybrid approach combines the expertise of over 60,000 professional educators with AI to guarantee real learning and content accuracy. This proprietary data-driven method enhances Numerade's content and AI output with the best educational first-party training data available.

"We are delighted to partner with Numerade to enhance our students' learning," said Rick Muthiah, PhD, Director of Learning Support Services at George Fox University. "The AI integration was a significant factor in our decision, and their other resources provide an array of tools for students. Our math department is enthusiastic about the possibilities with Numerade, and I'm engaging with other departments about how Numerade could be of use for their students. Given the abundance of AI tools, I see great value in guiding students to Numerade's Ace AI tutor, which is trained to promote learning. Numerade is working to foster true understanding rather than just providing quick answers. I look forward to continued collaboration with Numerade staff as we develop and refine our use of Numerade at George Fox."

George Fox University is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best National University" and by The Wall Street Journal as the top private college in Oregon. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 academic programs at the undergraduate level, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 20 masters and doctoral degrees.

About Numerade

Numerade is a leading STEM-learning platform that combines educator expertise with AI technology to provide comprehensive, personalized tutoring solutions. With the world's largest library of STEM video tutorials and an expansive network of professional educators, Numerade is dedicated to enhancing student learning and success. For more information, please visit www.numerade.com.

About George Fox University

George Fox University is the largest private university in Oregon and is ranked as the No.1 private college in Oregon by the Wall Street Journal. The university is committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a supportive learning environment for its students. For more information, please visit www.georgefox.edu.

Media Contact

Katie Snyder, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-286-2411, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Numerade