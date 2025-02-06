EdTek and American Arbitration Association Launch AAAi Chat Book: Revolutionizing the Way Users Interact with Published Content

EdTek and the AAA Launch the first work in the AAAi Chat Book series, a Series of Custom Chatbots whose Responses are "Hallucination-Proofed."

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTek LLC (EdTek), an AI leader, is proud to announce the successful launch of the AAAi Chat Book series, a cutting-edge generative-AI solution that EdTek has developed for the American Arbitration Association® (AAA). The Chat Book series is built on EdTek's ChatBLDR software, which is allowing the AAA to transform each of its many legacy publications into a customized plain-English chatbot.

Launched in 2024, EdTek's ChatBLDR software allows publishers to transform their static content into chatbot-like services called Chat Books, which users can query in plain English. The Chat Book then responds with synthesized, well-formatted and easy-to-understand answers and summaries based that content. ChatBLDR makes use of a Large Language Model (LLM). However, EdTek's "special sauce" is that by using an emerging technique called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), each response by a Chat Book is guaranteed to come solely from the publisher's own verified materials. This approach eliminates the risk of AI "hallucinations," i.e., false or fabricated information that traditional generative-AI models often deliver because of the models' reliance on massive – but unverified – data sources. See edtek.ai

The first Chat Book in the AAA's series is based on the AAA's print book, Case Preparation and Presentation: A Guide for Arbitration Advocates and Arbitrators by Jay E. Grenig and Rocco M. Scanza. This Chat Book not only includes the full text of the print book, but also all relevant AAA Rule sets. Users can ask plain-English questions about every stage of an arbitration proceeding, from case preparation to presentation. Every plain-English response by the Chat Book is synthesized solely based on the contents of the print book and the relevant AAA Rules. And for each response, the user can also view the full text of all portions of the underlying book or Rules that the system relied on.

Steve Emanuel, EdTek co-founder and legal author, said, "We're thrilled the AAA chose EdTek, and we're excited about the future of AI Chat Books in the legal, education and reference markets." He continued, "Whether a legal or education publisher has one legacy book or hundreds, it now has the same opportunity as the AAA to transform static resources into dynamic, AI-powered, hallucination-proof learning tools."

Steve Errick, AAA chief development officer, says that the AAA AI Chat Books will be fundamental tools to support new AAA advocates, law students learning alternative dispute resolution and self-represented parties. "Making it easier for parties and advocates to present a claim is core to our mission," Errick said. "By offering this resource at no cost, we ensure all parties have access to invaluable expert insights and practical guidance for handling AAA cases. The Chat Book series, developed by EdTek/AAA team, will empower parties and advocates to take full advantage of the AAA's next-generation AI learning resources."

Visit AAAi Chat Book Case Preparation and Presentation to see the new tool in action.

About EdTek LLC

EdTek was founded by Steve Emanuel and a team of developers with strong backgrounds in educational technology. Steve is best known as the author of the Emanuel Law Outlines and other series of study aids that have helped generations of law students succeed in their courses and on the bar exam. EdTek's ChatBLDR software suite combines Large Language Models (LLMs) with EdTek's unique processes to ensure accurate results based solely on trusted content. EdTek collaborates with publishers and higher education institutions to provide customized generative-AI content solutions, expanding access to reference and educational resources. For more information, visit edtek.ai.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit adr.org.

Media Contact

Michael Gregory, EdTek, 1 508-868-5032, [email protected], edtek.ai

SOURCE EdTek