Edthena Announces Winners of the 2025 Teacher Leader Impact Awards

"This award reflects the commitment of my colleagues and students to fostering a school culture where every learner feels seen, supported, and challenged to thrive." – Wavell Blades Post this

The 2025 Teacher Leader Impact Award recipients are:

Emerlyn Abrenica of Decker Middle School in Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas

of Decker Middle School in Manor Independent School District in Wavell Blades of the British International School of New York in New York, N.Y.

in LeeAnn Caradine of Scandia Elementary School in Travis Unified School District in Fairfield, Calif.

of Scandia Elementary School in Travis Unified School District in Qingyan Edie Kang of Broadway Elementary in Los Angeles Unified School District in Los Angeles, Calif.

of Broadway Elementary in Los Angeles Unified School District in The Bulldog Leaders (department chairs) of Riverside Middle School in San Benito Consolidated Independent School District in San Benito, Texas

Davina Lyons of Desert Wind Middle School in Maricopa Unified School District in Maricopa, Ariz.

of Desert Wind Middle School in Maricopa Unified School District in Paola Mejia of Newark Educators Community Charter School in Newark, N.J.

of Newark Educators Community Charter School in Betsy Springer of Gull Lake Virtual Partnership in Gull Lake Community Schools in Richland, Mich.

Bailey Weddington of Forest Ridge Elementary School in Howard County Public Schools in Columbia, Md.

Public Schools in Mary Wyman of the Combs Center for Success in J. O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley, Ariz.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive the 2025 Teacher Leader Impact Award. This recognition affirms the heart I put into leading with purpose and uplifting both students and colleagues," said Lyons. "Every day, I aim to inspire resilience, growth, and connection in the classroom and beyond—and this award is a beautiful reminder that the work we do as educators truly matters."

"This award reflects the commitment of my colleagues and students to fostering a school culture where every learner feels seen, supported, and challenged to thrive," said Blades. "I'm excited to continue advancing innovative, values-driven practices that help shape resilient, compassionate future leaders."

All winners are receiving a prize package valued at $3,550 to celebrate their achievements, including a school-wide subscription to the AI Coach platform for the 2025-2026 school year.

AI Coach is an adaptive, first-of-its-kind solution that uses conversational artificial intelligence to support teachers as they work through coaching cycles. Using the secure platform, teachers independently reflect on their practice and set near-term goals as part of a self-paced module that mirrors the instructional coaching process. Teachers have an interactive conversation with Edie, the AI-driven coach, who asks probing, open-ended questions and offers personalized tips and resources for improvement.

"Coaching the amazing staff at Gull Lake Virtual Partnership is more than a job, it's a privilege and my passion," said Springer. "I can't wait to see how the resources from Edthena support our goals to innovate and ensure education is personalized for all students."

To learn more about the 2025 Teacher Leader Impact Awards and this year's winners, visit www.edthena.com/teacherleaders.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

Media Contact

Christine Lynch, Edthena, 1 4109759638, [email protected], www.edthena.com

SOURCE Edthena