Edthena Introduces VC3, the Next Evolution of Video Coaching for Educators

The reimagined video coaching platform draws upon Edthena's 14 years of experience helping educators add more than two million comments to nearly seven million minutes of classroom video.

The core of the coaching experience happens within the video conversation page. This is where educators add timestamped feedback to videos of classroom teaching. Not only does the updated conversation page in VC3 make it easier to leave comments, but it also encourages teachers and coaches to deepen their reflections. One example of this emphasis is the Insights tab which helps jumpstart the video analysis process for both coaches and teachers.

The Insights tab includes several tools: open-ended questions that help inspire the observer for what to look for in the video; a student-to-teacher talk time graph to support a deep-dive into student engagement, language development, and confidence; and, a visual representation of the most frequently used words within the lesson to get a sense for the presence of academic language.

"With the help of Edthena, we are harnessing the power of video and innovative AI tools to level up our coaching practices," said Amanda Maceo, professional development implementation strategist for Alief Independent School District. "We love the automatic summaries and closed captioning—they provide us with valuable insights. Plus, the talk time graph makes it easy to set clear and measurable goals for improvement."

The VC3 experience is available to all new and existing users. This includes schools, districts, and teacher education programs from more than 20 states and multiple countries that use Edthena to make video observation an integral part of teacher induction, teacher mentoring, professional learning communities (PLCs), and peer observation.

"Video reflection and facilitative coaching play a pivotal role in the professional development process for teacher residents," said Halley Maza, an instructor in the University at Buffalo Teacher Residency program. "By leveraging Edthena's VC3 platform, our program empowers teacher residents to analyze and refine their instructional strategies, fostering self-efficacy through critical reflection and collaborative learning. This approach aligns with our goal of improving student outcomes and preparing educators to meet the diverse needs of their students."

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

