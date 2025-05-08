Edthena Named One of the 'World's Top EdTech Companies' by TIME Magazine and Statista

Organizations reviewed and scored more than 7,000 companies based on industry impact and financial strength.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edthena, a leading provider of innovative technologies to support professional learning for educators, was named one of the World's Top EdTech Companies of 2025 by TIME Magazine and Statista. Now in its second year, this list recognizes companies that develop and provide educational technologies, products, or services. After researching more than 7,000 companies worldwide, a total of only 350 companies—including Edthena at #268—were selected for this prestigious award.

"To be in the top four percent of all the edtech companies researched, as well as one of only 138 United States-based companies to make the list, is a huge honor," said Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. "For us, this validates the impact of our technology in enhancing professional learning, boosting teacher retention, and, ultimately, improving student outcomes in today's classrooms."

For nearly 15 years, Edthena has helped accelerate educator growth and achievement by providing innovative tools to support professional learning across schools, districts, and teacher education programs.

AI Coach by Edthena is an adaptive, first-of-its-kind solution that uses conversational artificial intelligence to support teachers as they work through coaching cycles. Using the secure platform, teachers independently reflect on their practice and set near-term goals as part of a self-paced module that mirrors the instructional coaching process. The AI-driven coach offers tailored strategies for improving core teaching practices, as well as for implementing Science of Reading strategies.

The VC3 video coaching platform allows K-12 educators to seamlessly collaborate with colleagues—whether in the classroom or on the go. Accessible on any device, VC3 enhances professional growth with real-time feedback and intuitive tools that drive improved teaching practices and support school-wide progress.

Additionally, the Edthena Organization Libraries help districts scale best practices by offering video examples of great teaching in action featuring their own teachers, making professional learning more personalized and effective.

To learn more about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

Media Contact

Christine Lynch, Edthena, 1 4109759638, [email protected], www.edthena.com

Twitter

SOURCE Edthena