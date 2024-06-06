Edthena Names Winners of the 2024 Teacher Leader Impact Award

Alyssa Dillard of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis, Ind. and Noemi Jimenez of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont, Colo. are recognized recognized for their dedication to lifelong learning with the 2024 Teacher Leader Impact Award from Edthena.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edthena is announcing Alyssa Dillard of the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township in Indianapolis, Ind. and Noemi Jimenez of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont, Colo. as the winners of its 2024 Teacher Leader Impact Award. Nominated by administrators at their respective school districts, Dillard and Jimenez were chosen for their positive impact on their classroom and school community through their dedication to lifelong learning and the continuous improvement of their teaching practices.

"I am honored to receive the Teacher Leader Impact Award," said Dillard, a reading interventionist at Creston Intermediate and Middle School in the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township. "I strive to be a leader in both words and actions in every position I hold and I hope I can continue to impact people and bring a positive light to my job every day."

"This tremendous honor wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of my team, families, colleagues, students, and coaches," added Jimenez, a kindergarten biliteracy teacher at Northridge Elementary in St. Vrain Valley Schools. "Together, we've cultivated a vibrant learning environment that fosters curiosity and empowers multilingual learners to not only thrive but also explore the wonders of STEM. Thank you all for believing in the power of growth!"

During the nomination process, an instructional coach at the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township described Dillard as "a dedicated educator with an insatiable drive for professional growth." Similarly, a learning coach at St. Vrain Valley Schools described how Jimenez "eagerly participates in various professional development activities" and "enthusiastically incorporates newly-acquired knowledge into her classroom practice, embodying a dedication to her students' success."

To further support these educators with their ongoing professional growth, each winner will receive a school-wide subscription to the AI Coach by Edthena platform for the 2024-25 school year. This adaptive, first-of-its-kind solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to support teachers as they work through personalized coaching cycles. Using the platform, teachers independently reflect on their practice and set near-term goals as part of a self-paced module that mirrors the instructional coaching process to further their professional development.

"As evident by their work in and out of the classroom, Alyssa and Noemi are truly standout teachers," said Adam Geller, founder and CEO of Edthena. "Their dedication, commitment, and willingness to go above and beyond—both to support their students and their own professional growth—does not go unnoticed."

This is the fourth year of the Teacher Leader Impact Awards. Dillard and Jimenez join fellow educators from across the country in receiving this honor.

To learn more about the Teacher Leader Impact Awards and this year's winners, visit https://teacherleaderimpact.org/.

