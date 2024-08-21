EdTheory Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTheory, a prominent provider of K-12 special education and related services, earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. EdTheory ranked No. 1,098 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 465%.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," shares Marvel Philip, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EdTheory. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver outstanding results for our clients. We are proud of this accomplishment and remain motivated to push boundaries, drive growth, and make a lasting impact in our industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth despite contending with inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and ongoing hiring challenges. Collectively, these companies have generated over 875,000 jobs in the economy in the past three years. The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. EdTheory and other companies on the 2024 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

EdTheory is dedicated to providing exceptional therapy, Behavioral and Mental Health services, especially for children with special needs and autism. Since its founding in 2018, EdTheory has supported over 300 school districts, positively impacting more than 50,000 students and delivering over 1.2 million service hours across five states.

EdTheory excels in Special Education and related services in California and the Pacific Northwest, with plans for nationwide expansion. Our mission is to meet the growing demand for K-12 specialists by connecting families with qualified professionals. Diversity and inclusion are core values at EdTheory, reflected in our services and team. EdTheory focuses on empowering individuals through education and therapy, offering comprehensive services like Speech Therapy, Special Education, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Behavioral and Mental Health services tailored to the needs of schools and healthcare centers.

For additional information, visit: https://www.edtheory.com/

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For a complete list of the Inc. 5000 class of 2024, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

