EDT&Partners Acquires eFlow to Strengthen AI-Powered Learning Transformation for the Knowledge Economy

"Education remains at the core of who we are," said Pablo Langa, Founder & Managing Partner of EDT&Partners. "At the same time, we are intentionally expanding into the broader learning ecosystem, particularly in highly regulated industries. Our clients increasingly expect world-class, responsible, and scalable solutions. Strengthening our partner network and AI capabilities is essential to meeting those expectations, and the addition of eFlow's technology and expertise directly supports that ambition."

Founded in the Middle East, eFlow offers an AI-powered conversational learning and engagement platform that enables learning delivery and management through intelligent, interactive chatbots, while preserving the human element of distance learning. Through conversational course formats, the platform embeds learning directly into everyday workflows, enabling more ubiquitous and transparent learning experiences.

Sustaining engagement remains one of the most persistent challenges in learning and training. Whether the learner is a student in a classroom or university, a remote or virtual participant, or an employee completing training or compliance programs, maintaining attention, motivation, and follow-through over time is difficult. Moreover, engagement is even more fragile in technology-mediated settings unless the learning is intentionally designed for interaction, presence, and support. eFlow's AI-enabled engagement and last-mile delivery capabilities are designed to help address these challenges by supporting learners throughout their journey and reinforcing a more consistent, responsive learning experience.

Within EDT&Partners, eFlow's capabilities will complement the firm's strategic and technology-focused work, intersecting with Lecture, EDT&Partners' open-source GenAI framework, to help ensure learning initiatives are not only well-designed but also adopted, completed, and sustained.

"EDT&Partners gives eFlow the strategic and operational backbone needed to scale responsibly," said Bassel Jalaleddine, Co-Founder of eFlow. "We built eFlow as an AI-powered, human-centred learning platform to improve engagement without diminishing the role of educators and institutions. By joining EDT&Partners, a firm with deep expertise across education strategy, technology, and large-scale delivery, we can bring intelligent, learner-centred learning experiences across a wide range of learning contexts, with the quality and adoption required for real impact."

The acquisition brings a strong and experienced team that will reinforce EDT&Partners' presence in the Middle East and support its work across the broader learning ecosystem. Founded in the region, eFlow adds deep contextual understanding and on-the-ground experience that closely align with EDT&Partners' growing regional footprint, strengthening its ability to deliver learning initiatives across multiple segments and geographies, including workforce upskilling, institutional transformation, and community-led learning initiatives.

Beyond regional and operational strengths, the acquisition also reinforces a shared commitment to impact. Together, EDT&Partners and eFlow are expanding access to learning by enabling affordable, low-bandwidth, messaging-based experiences that support skills development and education delivery in underserved and resource-constrained contexts.

As part of this acquisition, eFlow's co-founders, Bassel Jalaleddine and Samer Bawab, will join the EDT&Partners team as senior leaders. They bring product vision, regional expertise, and a deep understanding of learning engagement, supporting shared growth and long-term collaboration as the organizations come together.

Following the acquisition, EDT&Partners and eFlow will work closely to align services, platforms, and teams while continuing to support existing clients and partners as independent brands. The combined teams will engage with education leaders and partners at key industry moments in the year ahead, including Bett 2026 in London.

About eFlow

eFlow is an AI-powered conversational learning and engagement platform that enables learning delivery and management through intelligent, interactive chatbots, while preserving the human element of distance learning. Through conversational course formats and AI-enabled engagement, eFlow helps higher education institutions, schools, and organizations improve learning adoption, engagement, and completion.

About EDT&Partners

EDT&Partners is a global education and technology consulting firm transforming the education and knowledge ecosystem through purposeful technology, strategic expertise, and hands-on execution. With a presence in over 16 countries, the company partners with universities, schools, governments, publishers, and organisations worldwide to help them transform responsibly and unlock human potential in the AI era.

Media Contact

