EduBirdie survey reveals over half of young Americans rely on astrology to make important life decisions

For many, astrology has become more than a source of entertainment. The survey, which polled 2,000 Americans aged 16 to 34 who fully embrace astrology or turn to it when it resonates, found:

32% of respondents rely on the zodiac to make important health decisions, with 29% viewing it as a viable alternative to traditional therapy.

45% of Gen Zers and millennials seek guidance for love. Over two-thirds of respondents check a potential partner's zodiac sign to avoid mismatches, and one in three are unwilling to date someone with an incompatible sign.

18% of young people let astrology influence their career choices, with 41% reviewing bosses' and colleagues' zodiac signs before accepting a job offer.

Among those, 63% believe astrology has positively impacted their professional lives, with 15% crediting the zodiac for securing their dream job.

However, astrology's impacts aren't always positive. Some 21% have faced rejection due to their zodiac sign, while 13% have experienced a breakup due to their interest in the stars. Furthermore, 62% of young people find themselves adapting their workplace behaviors depending on which planets are in retrograde right now to avoid inconvenience, taking precautions such as backing up documents and setting flexible deadlines. For 12%, the stress is so overwhelming that they resort to calling in sick. Nearly half of young Americans acknowledge they are overly dependent on astrology, with 20% feeling embarrassed about their reliance, and 10% admitting their beliefs have led to issues such as relationship breakups and poor financial decisions.

"Why do people believe in astrology? To cope with the chaos of modern life. According to a survey, most Millennials and Gen Z know how to read an astrology chart, as job insecurity, student debt, housing shortages, and a scarcity of good news are driving them to seek solace in spirituality. With two-thirds believing that astrology can ease anxiety and boost confidence, there's no denying that—whether you're a devoted follower or are constantly questioning 'what are my astrology signs again'—the stars are having a positive impact on many lives." — Avery Morgan, Chief Communications Officer at EduBirdie, said.

