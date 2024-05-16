Educate Yourself About Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Fight Back Now

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a deep examination of American's current education system – a must have read for all parents and caregivers of school aged children.
WILDOMAR, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. George S. Maurer provides readers with important need-to-know information in Critical Race Theory in Your School: How to Fight Back ($15.99, paperback, 9781662897276; $29.99, dust jacket, 9781662897283; $7.99, e-book, 9781662897290).
According to Dr. Maurer, Critical Race Theory (CRT) has completely infiltrated the American education system with negative results. He explains that education leaders often deny CRT, but fully support it behind the scenes. He wants all parents and caregivers to not feel bad for the lack of understanding CRT. Dr. Maurer believes that educators don't want parents to understand CRT. He wants readers to use this book to get educated and fight back. Dr. Maurer explores the shortcomings and flaws of America's current education system and equips parents with the knowledge and resources to understand exactly what their children are learning about in school.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Maurer said, "Dishonest educators lying to parents about Critical Race Theory in schools."
Dr. George S. Maurer, Ed.D. grew up in Toms River, New Jersey and currently resides near Temecula, California. He is a retired Air Force Master Sergeant who deployed to Iraq during the Global War on Terrorism. He's an award-winning broadcast journalist with more than 35 years of experience who has interviewed high profile guests such as Sammy Hagar, Pat Benatar, Dan Ackroyd, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Robin Zander and many more. He also interviewed a number of top-level Defense officials such as Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff Admiral Michael Mullen. Dr. Maurer covered events such as Super Bowl XLII and two Major League Baseball All-Star games. His Capstone Project (dissertation light) for his Doctor of Education degree from Liberty University was about Critical Race Theory. Dr. Maurer enjoys RV travel with his fiancé, Adriana. He's a connoisseur of pizza, cheese steak and sub sandwiches and is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants. Dr. Maurer also enjoys California's wine culture.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Critical Race Theory in Your School: How to Fight Back is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
