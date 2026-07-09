EducateWright Launches With $25 Million In Pledged Funding For Anti-Violence Education and Active-Inference Training

A pre-formation nonprofit initiative from SolutionWright and Universal Natural Intelligence (UNI) announces a $25 million funding commitment from its founding partners: $20 million earmarked for educational grants and $5 million for fully-subsidized workforce mentorships.

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EducateWright, a pre-formation nonprofit initiative formed by SolutionWright and Universal Natural Intelligence (UNI), today announced its public launch alongside a $25 million funding commitment from its founding partners. Earmarking $20 million for educational grants and $5 million for fully-subsidized workforce mentorships, the initiative's mission is plain: anti-violence outreach, education, and the long work of teaching people to teach again.

"The world is too small when it is not for all," said Michael Polzin, Regenerative Architect and organic operator behind UNI, founding operator of EducateWright. "We are not here to say we solved anything. We are here to open doorways, to move real value toward the people already doing patient, human work, and to teach the next person how to carry it. Software does not end violence, and code does not teach a child. People do. EducateWright exists to fund those people, and to grow the next ones. Grow the world. Grow it together. No one left outside."

A $25 million funding commitment, pledged outward. The founding partners have pledged $25 million to EducateWright: $20 million earmarked for educational grants and Workshop scholarships, and $5 million earmarked for fully-subsidized workforce mentorships across SolutionWright and EducateWright. The value is offered outward, to the learners, interns, and teachers who step forward.

The UNI Workshop and Subsidized Internships

The initiative launches in tandem with its flagship offering, the UNI Workshop, a rigorous training program centered on buildable active-inference architecture rather than standard Large Language Model (LLM) tooling. While the program is valued at $75,000 (comparable AI and large-language-model programs commonly price near $30,000), EducateWright is deploying its newly announced grant pool to offer partial-to-full-ride scholarships, ensuring financial barriers do not prevent qualified learners from entering the field.

In addition to classroom tracks, the initiative is introducing a $5 million fully-subsidized internship program across SolutionWright and EducateWright. The grants are designed to completely cover the operational costs of host mentorships, allowing individuals who are traditionally locked out of high-tech career paths to access hands-on technical training and mentorship without financial strain. Applications for both the Workshop scholarships and subsidized internships are open immediately.

Grounded Science and the Open Audit Initiative

Structurally, EducateWright differentiates itself by prioritizing verifiable, transparent science over industry hype. The underlying UNI architecture relies on the established Free Energy Principle associated with Karl Friston and colleagues. It is not presented as a new scientific field, a new free-energy formalism, achieved general intelligence, consciousness, or biological equivalence.

In the spirit of radical transparency, the architecture's foundational paper has been deposited openly on Zenodo under an MIT license:

Foundational Paper: An Organic Operator and AI Operator Collaborative Review of Active Inference Free Energy Minimization: Reviewable Foundations, Reproducible Tests, and Open Tensions (Polzin et al., deposited 26 April 2026, MIT license)

DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.19785799

Reproducibility Suite: a deterministic test suite of 87 pytest assertions across 11 numerical demonstrations, verified on Linux, Windows, and macOS

Layer 1 of the audit (the machine-executable checks) is complete. EducateWright is currently inviting academic, industry, and organic operators to participate in its Layer 2 human review gates to rigorously stress-test the framework. Until Layer 2 completes, the work stands openly as a preprint and build-audit artifact. EducateWright will not borrow credit it did not earn, nor claim an unproven outcome; its role is to keep the receipts where anyone can check them.

Founding Partners

EducateWright is formed by SolutionWright and Universal Natural Intelligence (UNI). Additional founding partners will be named here as their clearances complete.

Founding partner: Matthew Mitchell, Delivery Partner, "Truly grateful to a part of this opportunity, incredibly excited to share in this unique experience!"

Additional Partners

Tapas Vishwas, Founder of TechPitchers, Founder of Crezik AI: "As the founder of TechPitchers and Crezik AI, "I'm passionate about building technology that makes learning, creativity, and innovation more accessible. I'm excited to support Educate Wright's mission and believe that by combining AI, education, and global collaboration, we can empower people to learn, create, and solve real-world problems together."

Jesse White (Co Author of Run on Rhythm)

Three Doorways In: Call to Action

EducateWright is inviting learners, interns, mentors, educators, reviewers, and partners to step forward, to apply, to teach, and to challenge the work.

For Learners: apply for a UNI Workshop scholarship or a fully-subsidized internship seat at https://educatewright.com/apply.

For Reviewers: join the Layer 2 human expert review panel at https://educatewright.com/apply and challenge the work in the open.

For Researchers: read the foundational paper and run the reproducibility test suite yourself (DOI 10.5281/zenodo.19785799).

To submit an application, join the review panel, or read the foundational paper, visit https://educatewright.com.

Who: EducateWright, a pre-formation nonprofit initiative

Funding commitment: $25 million pledged by founding partners

EducateWright grant: $20 million earmarked for educational grants and Workshop scholarships

Internship grant: $5 million earmarked for fully-subsidized workforce mentorships

UNI Workshop: $75,000; partial-to-full-ride scholarships

Grounding: UNI, an architecture built from active inference and the Free Energy Principle

Foundational paper: Polzin et al., Zenodo DOI 10.5281/zenodo.19785799 (MIT license, 26 April 2026);Layer 1 checks complete, Layer 2 human expert review pending

Reproducibility: 87 pytest assertions across 11 numerical demonstrations, verified on Linux, Windows, macOS

Web: https://educatewright.com

About EducateWright

EducateWright is a pre-formation nonprofit initiative focused on anti-violence outreach, education, teaching people to teach again, and durable, honest education in active-inference-based systems. It does not claim to have achieved general intelligence. Formal non-profit entity status, governance boards, and corporate partner alignments will be confirmed and communicated following the conclusion of current factual and legal reviews.

Modern Media Kit & Links

Web: educatewright.com

LinkedIn: Michael Polzin

Calendar: calendar.app.google/6xTSWhroeazypT9s9

Technical Asset: download the one-page executive brief (PDF) via the website.

Media Contact

Michael Polzin, SolutionWright Universal, 1 262-914-2929, [email protected], https://solutionwright.com/

Matthew Mitchell, SolutionWright Universal, 1 770-655-5265, [email protected], https://solutionwright.com

SOURCE SolutionWright Universal