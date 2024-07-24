Educating All Learners Alliance Announces 2024 New Champion & Runners Up

The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA), a coalition of over 150 partner organizations led by InnovateEDU, announces Lovisa Brown and Extreme Kids & Crew as the recipient of the 2022 New Champions Grant Fund. The 2024 EALA New Champion, selected for exceptional work in supporting all students, will receive a $35k unrestricted operating grant and a year of mentorship.

The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA), a coalition of over 150 partner organizations led by InnovateEDU, announces Lovisa Brown and Extreme Kids & Crew as the recipient of the 2024 New Champions Grant Fund.

Started in 2022, the New Champions Fund allows EALA to grant an annual unrestricted competitive sub-grant and provide a year-long mentorship to support leaders of color, or allies of the equity in education movement, who are actively working to support students with disabilities, including students who are marginalized or come from underserved communities and those experiencing poverty. They will also grant two additional $5,000 sub-grants per year to runners-up, as determined by the panel of New Champions judges.

Rina Madhani, Start Lighthouse, and Erika Watson, Intersection Collective are named as 2024 New Champion Runners-Up, recipients of the two additional $5,000 sub-grants per year.

"We're continually impressed by the caliber of diverse perspectives, voices, and organizations that apply for this fund," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. "From community-based organizations, to established non-profits, to educators working in classrooms every day, the applicant pool demonstrates year after year the continued need to celebrate and support the work of incredible organizations in our field who are advocates and champions for all students - but especially those students with disabilities."

The purpose of this award is to elevate the work and profile of emerging leaders doing exceptional work who may struggle to be recognized in traditional national fundraising or communication efforts. The 2024 New Champion was selected by a judging panel composed of 45 national leaders in education. The explicit intent of this work is to diversify the organizations, voices, and approaches that are leading the conversation on serving all students.

2024 EALA New Champion

Lovisa Brown, Extreme Kids & Crew

Extreme Kids & Crew offers creative and recreational programs for children with disabilities and their families. Their inclusive play spaces and arts programming provide a supportive environment where children can explore, create, and connect, promoting joy, confidence, and community. The submitted project, Maker Girls, is a program for neurodiverse youth identifying as female.

2024 New Champion Runners-Up

Rina Madhani, Start Lighthouse

Start Lighthouse is dedicated to eradicating childhood illiteracy and closing the literacy gap by providing diverse books, interactive literacy programs, and family engagement activities. They work with schools, community centers, and public spaces to make literacy resources accessible and engaging for all children.

Erika Watson, Intersection Collective

Intersection Collective creates inclusive and intersectional spaces for marginalized communities through arts, culture, and community initiatives. They focus on collaborative projects that amplify underrepresented voices and promote social equity, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment.

For more information, visit the Educating All Learners Alliance website.

The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA) is an uncommon coalition of organizations committed to resource sharing and community-building that supports the efforts of the education community to meet the needs of students with disabilities.

