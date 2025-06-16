Educating All Learners Alliance Announces 2025 New Champion & Runners-Up

The 2025 EALA New Champion, selected for exceptional work in supporting all students, will receive a $35K unrestricted operating grant and a year of mentorship.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA), a coalition of over 160 partner organizations led by InnovateEDU, announces Lisa Mosko Barros, SpEducational, as the recipient of the 2025 New Champions Grant Fund.

Started in 2022, the New Champions Fund has granted an annual unrestricted competitive sub-grant and year-long mentorship to support leaders of color or allies actively working to support students with disabilities. This year, as part of an effort to extend support to more organizations, the Educating All Learners Alliance selected three additional $5,000 sub-grant awardees as runners-up, as determined by the panel of New Champions judges.

Christopher Roblesz, Math N' More, Matt Cheek, Nashville Teacher Residency (NTR), and Nawwal Moustafa, Open School East, are named as 2025 New Champion Runners-Up.

"We're continually impressed by the caliber of perspectives, voices, and organizations that apply for this fund," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. "From community-based organizations to established nonprofits to educators working in classrooms every day, the applicant pool shows year after year the ongoing need to celebrate and support the work of outstanding organizations in our field who are strong advocates for all students, especially those with disabilities. Their work impacts communities nationwide, strengthens parent advocacy, addresses critical teacher shortages, and fosters innovative learning models for all students. I am in awe of their entrepreneurism and dedication to our most vulnerable learners."

The purpose of this award is to elevate the work and profile of emerging leaders who do exceptional work and may struggle to be recognized in traditional national fundraising or communication efforts. The 2025 New Champion was selected by a judging panel composed of 42 national leaders in education. The explicit intent of this work is to broaden the range of organizations, voices, and approaches that are leading the conversation on serving all students.

2025 EALA New Champion

Lisa Mosko Barros, SpEducational

Lisa Mosko Barros is the founder of SpEducational, a non-profit organization focused on empowering families of students with disabilities to effect positive systems change in special education. Known for her deep policy expertise and collaborative leadership, Lisa has held key advocacy roles with the Oakland REACH, Speak UP, and LAUSD's Special Education CAC.

2025 New Champion Runners-Up

Christopher Roblész, Math N' More

Dr. Christopher Roblész is the Founder and CEO of Math N' More, a movement to close the math achievement gap for underrepresented scholars from historically underserved communities across Metro Atlanta. With over a decade of experience in school leadership and curriculum implementation, Dr. Roblész combines strategic vision with grassroots engagement.

Matt Cheek, Nashville Teacher Residency (NTR)

Matt Cheek is the Executive Director of the Nashville Teacher Residency (NTR), where he leads strategy, operations, fundraising, and external partnerships to grow and sustain the program's impact. Under his leadership, NTR has expanded entry to the teaching profession by creating a no-cost pathway for individuals from different backgrounds and experiences to become licensed teachers. The program now reaches more schools than ever and will launch a new Special Education licensure pathway this summer.

Nawwal Moustafa, Open School East

Nawwal Moustafa is the Principal of Open School East, an alternative high school in Portland, Oregon. She brings over 12 years of experience designing and implementing innovative school models, with a focus on middle and high school grades. Nawwal has a proven track record of embedding universal practices, personalized learning, and student-driven approaches into existing systems. Her leadership is grounded in unwavering warmth, high accountability, and a culture of frequent celebration, creating a school community where even the most previously disengaged students are empowered to redefine their relationship with education.

For more information, visit https://educatingalllearners.org/new-champions/

The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA) is an uncommon coalition of organizations committed to resource sharing and community-building that supports the efforts of the education community to meet the needs of students with disabilities and learning differences. We are committed to showing practitioners the path to possibility by providing curated, searchable resources, access to experts, a tech library featuring accessibility features in edtech, and real-world examples from the field. Visit educatingalllearners.org/.

EALA represents a dynamic alliance of non-partisan groups that are deeply committed to the success of all students, especially those with disabilities. While advocacy may be an aspect of partners' work, EALA does not take a position on policy issues.

