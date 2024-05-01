Educating All Learners Alliance Opens 2024 New Champions Fund to Support Leaders of Color and Allies who Support Students with Disabilities

The Educating All Learners Alliance will provide unrestricted grant funds to emerging leaders doing exceptional work in special education.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA), a coalition of over 100 partner organizations led by InnovateEDU, is launching the 2024 New Champions Fund.

Started in 2022, the New Champions Fund allows EALA to grant an annual unrestricted competitive sub-grant and provide a year-long mentorship to support leaders of color, or allies of the equity in education movement, who are actively working to support students with disabilities, including students who are marginalized or come from underserved communities and those experiencing poverty. They will also grant two additional $5,000 sub-grants per year to runners-up, as determined by the panel of New Champions judges.

The purpose of this fund is to elevate the work and profile of emerging leaders doing exceptional work who may struggle to be recognized in traditional national fundraising or communication efforts. Winners will be selected by a judging panel composed of over 40 national leaders in education. The explicit intent of this work is to diversify the organizations, voices, and approaches leading the conversation on serving all students.

The primary requirements for applicants of the New Champions Fund include:

Leaders of a community-based organization (CBO), school or district, non-profit, or for-profit organization (under $2 million in annual revenue)

Leaders of color or ally of the equity in education movement

People who are actively working to support students with disabilities, including students who are marginalized or come from underserved communities and those experiencing poverty

"The New Champions Fund is an incredible opportunity for EALA to spotlight an emerging leader or organization in education who may not yet have had the opportunity to receive unrestricted funding from traditional means," said Treah Hutchings, EALA's Project Director. "With the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, EALA is committed to spotlighting and drawing attention to equity-driven leadership working to support students who learn differently."

The New Champion will be supported by EALA through the following key areas:

Funding: A one-year $35,000 unrestricted sub-grant.

Mentorship: A one-year mentorship provided to leadership to accomplish strategic goals.

Participation in National Events: EALA will work with the New Champions to spotlight their work through various media channels, podcasts, webinars, and national conferences to highlight the work of the organizations

Past champions include:

2023: Kim Riley and The Transition Academy (TTA), a nonprofit organization created to improve postsecondary outcomes for high school special education students in Kansas City Public Schools and charter schools. The Transition Academy supports young people with autism or developmental disabilities to explore college or career options as they prepare to transition from school to life as an adult.

and The Transition Academy (TTA), a nonprofit organization created to improve postsecondary outcomes for high school special education students in Public Schools and charter schools. The Transition Academy supports young people with autism or developmental disabilities to explore college or career options as they prepare to transition from school to life as an adult. 2022: Dena Simmons Ed .D and LiberatED centers radical love, healing, and racial and social justice in education so that all children can live, learn, and thrive in the comfort of their own skin. They work alongside youth, educators, and educational leaders in school and school district communities, particularly those that are predominantly Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other People of Color (BILPOC) and that have been systemically and institutionally marginalized.

The New Champions Fund application opens on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and will close on Friday, May 31, 2024. For more information, visit EALA's website.

The Educating All Learners Alliance (EALA) is an uncommon coalition of organizations committed to resource sharing and community-building that supports the efforts of the education community to meet the needs of students with disabilities.

