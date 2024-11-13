Education And Baseball Expert Encourages And Inspires With Thoughtful Insights

"We don't need a formal parade to make those we know and love feel encouraged when facing hard times. We just need a heart that remembers what it was like to struggle, what it was like when someone reached out and what it was like to experience that profound impact in our lives" Post this

"We don't need a formal parade to make those we know and love feel encouraged when facing hard times. We just need a heart that remembers what it was like to struggle, what it was like when someone reached out and what it was like to experience that profound impact in our lives," said Welter.

David Welter retired from the Cedar Falls Community School District in Cedar Falls, Iowa, after serving a forty-year career in education. Welter has been inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Cornell College Athletics Hall of Fame, as well as being named Iowa's Middle Level Principal of the Year. Since retiring, Welter continues to scout for the Atlanta Braves, works as an education consultant, drives medical transports for Western Home Communities, farms, and enjoys precious time with his grandchildren.

He has written his stories in a four book series titled "Reflections from the Home Team", which includes: Reflections from the Home Team… Go the Distance, STAYING POSITIVE When Life Throws You a Curve!, Reframing the Curveballs Life Pitches Our Way and Nearing Home.

Reflections from the Home Team…Nearing Home! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

