Education Brands, formerly part of Community Brands, is now VenturEd Solutions; Nick Laird Appointed New CEO

"Nick Laird and the seasoned team at VenturEd Solutions are poised to support an exciting era of growth in the education sector," said Byron Lichtenstein, Managing Director at Insight Partners. Post this

"Nick Laird and the seasoned team at VenturEd Solutions are poised to support an exciting era of growth in the education sector," said Byron Lichtenstein, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Nick's deep expertise and success leading SaaS companies through periods of growth, including the UK VenturEd division, make him the ideal leader for VenturEd Solutions. We look forward to supporting him as he drives forward the company's renewed vision and strategy for the K-12 market."

Marc Chardon, Strategic Advisor at Genstar and Board member also states, "The VenturEd portfolio includes market-leading products in both the US and UK markets. We are strategically reinvesting in product development and customer experience to further enhance value for our customers and drive revenue growth."

"It is a privilege to lead the VenturEd Solutions team during such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Laird. "VenturEd Solutions has a rich history of supporting school missions by expanding access to education, strengthening relationships with families, and enriching communities. I look forward to further extending the company's contributions to this vital sector and building on its track record of success in support of students, families, staff, and schools across the globe."

This new, refined focus allows VenturEd Solutions to harness the opportunity to accelerate both organic and inorganic growth, supporting the expansion of its solutions into K-12 markets across the globe.

For over a decade, VenturEd Solutions' products have served as a transformative partner for K-12 schools, enriching families, students, administrators, and their communities with innovative technologies synonymous with successful growth and EdTech sector leadership.

For media inquiries please email [email protected]

www.VenturEdSolutions.com

About VenturEd Solutions:

VenturEd Solutions is a leading solution provider exclusively dedicated to powering the success of K-12 schools, students, and families. With innovative solutions rooted in more than 50 years of service to the education sector, VenturEd Solutions, formerly Education Brands from Community Brands, empowers schools worldwide with efficient, highly configurable solutions that strengthen operations and drive growth. VenturEd Solutions serves more than one million students and families at over 24,000 schools, districts, dioceses, multi-academy trusts, and educational organizations globally. This comprehensive suite of solutions supports admissions and enrollment, financial aid, tuition, student information management, school payments, communications, data, and analytics to aid schools in achieving their goals and make a lasting impact in their communities.

About Insight Partners:

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Media Contact

Nettie Reynolds, VenturEd Solutions, 1 5128150520, [email protected], www.venturedsolutions.com

SOURCE VenturEd Solutions