Education Nonprofit Project Tomorrow Announces Technology Veteran & iboss Senior Vice President Richard Quinones as Director

"I am thrilled to join the team at Project Tomorrow and help improve the ways technology benefits our students," shared Quinones. "At iboss, we have partnered with Project Tomorrow to help advocate for better cybersecurity protections for our schools and students. I look forward to continuing to find ways to ensure that students can safely use technology that improves their lives and learning."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Richard Quinones for over 15 years and have always admired and valued his insights and knowledge about the ever-dynamic education space," said Dr. Julie A. Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Project Tomorrow. "Richard brings to our Board of Directors a vast array of experiences and expertise to support our mission. His unanimous election to our Board speaks volumes not only about our existing iboss-Project Tomorrow partnership but also about how his leadership as a Director will help Project Tomorrow achieve our long term goals to ensure that all students are well-prepared to succeed in the increasingly informative intensive global economy and society. Welcome, Richard Quinones!"

Project Tomorrow works to ensure that students are prepared to be tomorrow's innovators, leaders and engaged citizens of the world. By supporting the use of technology, science and math resources for schools, the organization is focused on developing critical thinking, problem solving and creativity skills for students. Project Tomorrow works to achieve these goals through national research projects, the replication of model excellence projects in schools and communities, online tools and resources for students, teachers and parents and national and regional advocacy.

iboss is the leading Zero Trust Security Service Edge cloud security provider that redefines network protection by eliminating the need for traditional security appliances. Thousands of global organizations, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies, rely on iboss to protect and support their modern workforces. The iboss Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform replaces legacy technology like on-prem proxies and traditional VPNs with a cloud-based delivery model compliant with Zero Trust principles.

About iboss

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies.

About Project Tomorrow

Project Tomorrow's nonprofit mission is to support the effective implementation of research- based learning experiences for students in K-12 schools. Project Tomorrow is particularly interested in the role of digital tools, content, and resources in supporting students' development of college and career ready skills. The organization's landmark research is the Speak Up Research Project which annually polls K-12 students, parents, educators, and community members about the impact of technology resources on learning experiences both in school and out of school, and represents the largest collection of authentic, unfiltered stakeholder voice on digital learning. Since 2003, over 6.5 million K-12 students, parents, teachers, librarians, principals, technology leaders, district administrators and members of the community have shared their views and ideas through the Speak Up Project. Learn more at http://www.tomorrow.org

