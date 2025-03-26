Education PR Agency Rosica Communications Wins 2025 Silver Mercury Award for Hoboken Public Library's Right to Read Campaign

Through this campaign, Rosica reinforced its reputation as a top education PR agency that libraries and education organizations across the U.S. trust for impactful storytelling and brand elevation. Post this

Rosica secured widespread media coverage in top-tier national and regional media outlets including, but not limited to, NPR, USA Today, CBS News, Scripps News, Axios, AARP, NJ.com, New Jersey Now, and InsiderNJ. These efforts resulted in a reach of more than 344 million in less than five months, positioning the Hoboken Public Library and its Director, Jennie Pu, as national advocates for intellectual freedom. Through this campaign, Rosica reinforced its reputation as a top education PR agency that libraries and education organizations across the U.S. trust for impactful storytelling and brand elevation.

"While many PR firms have walked away from media relations, Rosica continues to effectively use it to garner massive exposure for our clients. We then use it to strategically impact SEO, content marketing, social media, funding, and thought leadership. It's an honor to receive this award, not just for our successful efforts, but for the work itself that we promote for Hoboken Public Library," said Chris Rosica, President of Rosica Communications. "This recognition is a testament to our amazing clients and our team's creativity and goal-achievement orientation."

The Mercury Excellence Awards celebrate excellence in public relations, communications, and marketing across various industries worldwide. This accolade highlights Rosica Communications' expertise in driving strategic publicity campaigns that elevate their clients' mission-driven voices advance their missions. Rosica has won more than a dozen Mercury Awards, including top honors on several occasions.

Established in 1980, Rosica Communications specializes in nonprofit PR, education PR, healthcare PR, and animal health PR, building its clients' share of voice and thought leadership. Always focused on its client-partners' strategic objectives, the national agency's services include integrated marketing communications, media relations and storytelling, social media marketing, crisis communications, cause marketing, content development/marketing, and influencer marketing. Rosica Communications is the creator of the Thought Leadership Measurement MatrixTM, the most comprehensive PR tool available that uses a unique algorithm to evaluate more than 20 indicators of thought leadership performance. For more information about Rosica Communications and its award-winning PR and marketing services, visit www.rosica.com.

