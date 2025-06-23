Education Technology Leaders Launch the FETC State Network Alliance

"This is more than a partnership – it's a catalyst for change," said Jennifer Womble, Conference Chair of FETC and the State Network Alliance. "The Alliance allows us to respond to pressing educational needs with speed, collaboration, and collective impact." Post this

The program launches with eight founding state associations signing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Their collective commitment to addressing challenges and embracing opportunities in digital learning is evident. These founding organizations include:

EdTech Leaders Alliance (ETLA)

Massachusetts Computer Using Educators (MassCUE)

Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL)

New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education (NYSCATE)

North Carolina Technology in Education Society (NCTIES)

Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE)

South Carolina Association for Educational Technology (SCAET)

Tennessee Educational Technology Association (TETA)

The FETC State Network Alliance will operate as a national network dedicated to promoting innovation, enhancing professional development, and showcasing exemplary practices in leveraging technology to support teaching and learning. (See quotes from Alliance partners below.)

Leaders from each member organization, many of whom are women in education, are shaping the future of learning within their states and will facilitate in-person gatherings at FETC alongside events like Leadhership, one of the many impactful initiatives organized by CommunityEDU.

"The contributions from our state network alliance colleagues will greatly enhance the dialogue among CommunityEDU members. They will also elevate the professional learning opportunities at our events – FETC, the largest gathering of strategic edtech decision-makers, and Leadhership, a premier event dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and inspiring women in education," commented Amy Dujon, Vice President of Education at CommunityEDU.

Leaders from the founding Alliance members will present their insights at FETC 2026 in Orlando, FL, where attendees can learn how state leaders are transforming classrooms with technology. Join the movement and explore the infinite realms of EdTech at FETC 2026, register now at https://www.fetc.org.

About FETC

The Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) is a premier event that brings together the industry's leading edtech decision-makers, innovators, and educators. With over 40 years of history, FETC serves as a vital platform for showcasing cutting-edge solutions, facilitating meaningful networking, and providing hands-on workshops designed to inspire and empower educators worldwide.

FETC State Network Alliance Program Partners

Below are reflections from Leaders at the Founding Alliance members.

Dr. Amy DelCorvo, NYSCATE (New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education), states, "NYSCATE thrives at the intersection of innovation and collaboration. The FETC State Network Alliance is a natural extension of our work, helping us connect New York's EdTech leadership to a national stage and learn from others doing incredible work."

Dr. Stacy Hawthorne, EdTech Leaders Alliance (ETLA), stated, "ETLA is passionate about sharing innovative technology solutions that empower educators and students. This alliance amplifies that mission, giving us a powerful platform to work together with other forward-thinking leaders and make a lasting difference."

Grace Magley, MassCUE (Massachusetts Computer Using Educators), states, "At MassCUE, we believe in the power of innovation, collaboration, and the professional networks that elevate us all! The FETC State Alliance reflects these values—it's an opportunity to connect with peers, share bold ideas, and innovate on what technology can do to enhance teaching and learning."

Shannon Davenport, NCCE (Northwest Council for Computer Education), states, "Supporting educators with effective technology use is central to NCCE's work. Being part of this alliance helps us broaden our reach, share what's working in the Northwest, and support a shared national vision for technology-enhanced learning."

Dr. Melanie Honeycutt, NCTIES (North Carolina Technology in Education Society), says, "At NCTIES, we focus on leadership and support that helps educators integrate technology with purpose. The FETC State Network Alliance gives us an incredible opportunity to connect that work with a larger movement of state leaders shaping the future of education."

Valarie D. Byrd, SCAET (South Carolina Association for Educational Technology), states, "SCAET is committed to transforming learning environments in South Carolina by offering collaborative support for the integration of evolving educational technology. Through our partnership with the FETC State Network Alliance, we can share our experiences, exchange ideas, and strengthen our efforts to enhance student learning."

Tammy Maginity, MACUL (Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning), stated, "MACUL's work centers on empowering educators to spark learning through impactful technology. We're excited to bring our voice to this national alliance and collaborate with others who are equally committed to igniting change."

Jill Pierce, TETA (Tennessee Educational Technology Association), stated, "At TETA, we're dedicated to helping educators throughout Tennessee unlock the full potential of technology in classrooms. Joining the FETC State Network Alliance empowers us to advance our mission of promoting effective tech usage and connect with other states striving for the same impact."

