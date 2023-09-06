Education Walkthrough Awarded New York State Capital Region BOCES Contract for Data-informed Professional Development

We are excited to have partnered with Education Walkthrough. The data will help us inspect what we expect to happen in every classroom for every student across the district. -- Dr. Lorenda D. Chisolm, Asst. Supt. of Teaching and Learning, Schenectady City Schools Tweet this

What distinguishes the Education Walkthrough platform is its blend of simplicity and analytical prowess. Instructional leaders can now walk into a classroom, do the observation on their phone or tablet, then click Submit to generate a PDF of the feedback, which is immediately emailed to the teacher, all within 10 minutes. This seamless process eliminates tedious administrative tasks, propelling a swift feedback loop that accelerates classroom advancements.

The Schenectady City Schools district has already embraced Education Walkthrough to glean instructional insights, pave the way for targeted educator support, plan future professional development programs, and ensure that learnings are quickly implemented in the classroom.

"Schenectady City Schools is excited to have partnered with Education Walkthrough this year to collect instructional data. This will help drive our work in providing teacher/principal support, planning for needed professional development and ensuring that those professional learning opportunities 'show up' in the classroom, said Dr. Lorenda D. Chisolm, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Schenectady City Schools. "It is the data that will help us inspect what we expect to happen in every classroom for every student across the district."

Through its agreement with Capital Region BOCES, Education Walkthrough now offers every school district in New York State:

user-friendly website and mobile app for IOS and android devices, which enable quick walkthroughs

the ability to create and share custom data capture templates with your team that are aligned to your district's goals/ priorities

offer a centralized data repository, making it easy to triangulate multiple data sources

gather and compare data across time to identify evidence of growth and longitudinal impact; and

rapid access to customer-support and Instructional Leadership Coaches to support your educators

To see how Education Walkthrough helps school districts observe, document, share, and analyze, watch this brief video.

"The Education Walkthrough team is comprised of experts in the fields of education and mobile technology. We are laser-focused on user-centric design to provide immediate feedback and leverage classroom data. We have demonstrated our ability to drive relevant, impactful professional development," said Education Walkthrough Founder and CEO Adam Russek-Sobol. "Collaborating with Capital Region BOCES, we envision a New York where every classroom is a hub of excellence, and where every student has the opportunity to succeed."

For more information, visit EducationWalkthrough.com.

About Education Walkthrough

Founded in 2019, Education Walkthrough's mission is to uplift teaching standards by presenting a streamlined, easy-to-use, data-powered platform for classroom walkthroughs. Currently serving more than 700 school districts in the U.S. and nine other countries, Education Walkthrough is setting a high standard of excellence in the K-12 domain, Education Walkthrough is renowned for its leading-edge mobile app and website solutions that enhance educator growth and student triumphs.

About Capital Region BOCES

The Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) is the sixth largest BOCES in New York state, and delivers more than 300 educational and administrative services to its 24 component school districts.

Combined, these districts educate more than 80,000 students in the Albany, Schoharie, Schenectady and Saratoga counties of New York state. In addition, Capital Region BOCES provides several services to more than 150 school districts outside of the Capital Region. For more information, visit https://www.capitalregionboces.org/. NERIC is a division of Capital Region BOCES.

