Educational Financial Movement Names 2024 as the Year of The Latina Entrepreneur with Award; Latinarrific celebrates significance with award, masterclass launch, and book

"Latinas are CEOs of their households and embody a natural entrepreneurial spirit. They are seizing the unprecedented opportunity in U.S. history to ride the rapid shift of the multicultural majority, and create their own financial future with passion, determination, and resilience." Post this

The award has four open categories:

Latina Entrepreneur (Over 25 Employees)

Latina Entrepreneur in Finance

Latina Entrepreneur in Health and Wellness

Latina Small Business Entrepreneur (Under 25 Employees)

Organizations such as Latinarrific sense the rapid growth of Latino entrepreneurship. An Oct. 2023 article by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, cites a September report from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), that "the U.S. is currently home to more than 62.5 million Latinos, representing 19% of the U.S. population. With an economic output of $2.8 trillion, there are approximately 5 million Latino-owned businesses across the U.S., generating more than $800 billion in revenue."

Latinarrific Founder and CEO Mary Mathis observes: "Latinas are CEOs of their households and embody a natural entrepreneurial spirit. They are seizing the unprecedented opportunity in U.S. history to ride the rapid shift of the multicultural majority, and create their own financial future with passion, determination, and resilience. Latinas are three times more likely to become entrepreneurs than non-Latinas."

Latinarrific's celebration of the Latina entrepreneur continues with the launch of a new bilingual masterclass called "So You Want to be an Entrepreneur," aimed at owners either planning on starting a business, or are in a growth stage. The 2-½ hour class with seven specific modules and 12 worksheets is presented in English and in Spanish. Participants will learn skills to manage their businesses, find the mindset and courage to make healthier financial decisions, strengthen their companies and gain knowledge to increase profit and productivity.

"The masterclass is the flagship product of a new movement spearheaded by Latinarrific as part of a commitment to educate and elevate Latinas, who will inevitably have a major impact on the U.S. economy," Mathis said. "It offers step-by-step wisdom for today's entrepreneur to start or grow your business with confidence, find your "why", and achieve financial success."

Latinarrific is offering a custom affiliate programs for partners who want to help promote the new masterclass while earning a commission. More information about becoming a partner can be found on the website.

Additionally, to give Latinas another helpful resource, Latinarrific will present a new book this spring called "Soy Latinarrific: Pearls of Wisdom for Latina Entrepreneurs"

For more updates and information, visit latinarrific.com.

About Latinarrific:

Latinarrific is a leading disruptive movement to make financial literacy and wellness popular and relevant for Latino Americans. This movement empowers the community with financial knowledge to build legacy businesses and lasting communities. The results lead to a rippling effect of prosperity and wellness across the country.

Our mission is to provide the premier business development resources that empower Latinas in business and collaborate with corporate institutions to effectively scale and increase market share within the Latino community. We strive to accelerate growth and create a lasting legacy for companies and communities. For more information, visit latinarrific.com.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://latinarrific.com/

SOURCE Latinarrific