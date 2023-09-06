Educational Services & Consulting Invites Aspiring Insurance Adjusters to Enroll in their Program

We recognize that one size does not fit all, and we have designed a flexible course structure that accommodates various learning styles and schedules. With the option of online learning, students can tailor their educational journey to their specific needs. Tweet this

Comprehensive Education for Career Success

ESC's 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster designation course is a testament to the organization's commitment to delivering comprehensive education. The curriculum covers various topics, including insurance fundamentals, claims handling procedures, legal and ethical considerations, and more. ESC ensures that students gain the knowledge and skills essential for excelling in the dynamic field of claims adjusting.

Tailored Learning for Every Aspiring Adjuster

"We recognize that one size does not fit all, and we have designed a flexible course structure that accommodates various learning styles and schedules" Zimmerman, said. "With the option of online learning, students can tailor their educational journey to their specific needs, balancing studies with existing commitments."

Exam Preparation Excellence

ESC's program excels in preparing students for success on their 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster exam. Beyond acquiring knowledge, the course focuses on building exam-specific skills so those enrolled can take the final exam with confidence.

Bypass the State Exam – A Game-Changer

One of ESC's standout advantages is the opportunity to bypass the Florida state exam. After successfully completing ESC's Accredited Claims Adjuster designation course and passing their final exam, students can skip the often challenging and time-consuming state exam, a hurdle many aspiring adjusters face.

Streamlined Licensing Process

Upon passing ESC's 6-20 ACA final exam, students are well-prepared to take the next exciting step toward becoming a licensed claims adjuster in the state of Florida. ESC's partnership with the state of Florida simplifies the licensing process, enabling students to apply directly for their all lines adjuster license.

"This streamlined approach underscores the trust and recognition ESC enjoys within the industry," Zimmerman, said.

Accelerate Your Career – Start Sooner

By bypassing the state exam and obtaining their adjuster license through ESC, students can expedite their entry into the workforce as licensed claims adjusters. This means they can commence their careers, potentially earning competitive incomes sooner, and reaping the rewards of their dedication.

Educational Services & Consulting transcends the role of a traditional educational institution; it's a career accelerator. Opting for ESC's Accredited Claims Adjuster designation course signifies embarking on a journey of comprehensive education, flexibility, and goal of career growth. By successfully completing ESC's 6-20 ACA exam, students not only demonstrate their knowledge and skills but also gain the unique advantage of bypassing the state exam. This advantage propels them into the workforce more rapidly, establishing ESC as the ideal choice for those aspiring to excel in the field of claims adjusting.

For those looking to work as an ACA beyond the borders of Florida, rest assured that the state of Florida has reciprocity agreements with 34 of the 37 U.S. states that require an adjuster license. This means that individuals who earn their Florida license can extend their expertise and services across a wide geographic range, reinforcing the advantages of choosing ESC for their claims-adjusting career.

For further information on earning your 6-20 ACA designation and joining this thriving field, contact ESC's Clermont, Florida office at 1-800-309-2459 or visit their website to explore the 6-20 accredited claims adjuster certification process.

