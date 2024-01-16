Educational Technology Innovators Elected to 1EdTech Board of Directors

Board members are committed to leading 1EdTech's mission to power learner potential

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1EdTech® Consortium (formerly IMS Global) added four new members to its board of directors for 2024 from K-12, higher education, and edtech suppliers.

1EdTech is the world's leading non-profit collaboration dedicated to powering learner potential by fostering an open, trusted, and innovative edtech ecosystem with more than 960 member organizations worldwide, representing K-12, higher education, corporate learning, and edtech suppliers.

The newly elected board members are:

Linda Feng , Vice President of Architecture, D2L (Desire2Learn)

, Vice President of Architecture, D2L (Desire2Learn) Kim Moore , JD, Executive Director of Workforce, Professional and Community Education, Wichita State University

, JD, Executive Director of Workforce, Professional and Community Education, Keith Osburn , Ed.D., Chief Information Officer and Deputy Superintendent for Technology Services, Georgia Department of Education

, Ed.D., Chief Information Officer and Deputy Superintendent for Technology Services, Georgia Department of Education Jeff Rubenstein , Education Solutions Manager, Google LLC

"These four individuals have been leaders in the 1EdTech community and mission for years with outstanding collaborations, innovative ideas, and commitment to powering learner potential," said Dr. Rob Abel, 1EdTech CEO. "We are very grateful for their contributions and look forward to seeing what our community can accomplish with their involvement on our board."

The new members will join more than a dozen others from educational institutions, supplier organizations, nonprofits, and industry to oversee the business of 1EdTech and provide leadership on behalf of all members. Debbie Durrence, Ed.D., executive director of data governance for Gwinnett County Public Schools, and Nicole Engelbert, vice president of higher education development for Oracle Corporation, were reelected to the board.

"The 1EdTech board is committed to ensuring the members of our community have the resources and support they need to improve learning for all," said Melissa Loble, 1EdTech Board Chair and chief academic officer for Instructure. "I am honored to serve with these leaders on the board, and I look forward to collaborating with our newly elected board members as we work to power learner potential."

1EdTech's Board of Directors comprises representatives from seven K-12 end-user organizations, seven higher education end-user organizations, and eleven edtech supplier organizations.

About 1EdTech

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact conference and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. The 1EdTech Foundation, an affiliated public charity, puts philanthropic funds to work supporting 1EdTech's vision. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

Media Contact

Nora Murray, 1EdTech, 2622270617, [email protected], https://www.1edtech.org/

Twitter

SOURCE 1EdTech