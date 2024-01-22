Educator Shares Techniques to Teach Parents How to Help Their ADHD Child Be More Successful in School

"I developed and successfully used a simple organizational and study system for my students," said Johnson. "Students used less time and effort and made higher grades because we helped develop consistency in organization, along with a simple and quick way to study for tests with higher retention." Post this

In her guide, "8 Minutes a Day to Make an A!" Johnson shares the same techniques she utilized with students at her Learning Centers, which resulted in students' grades going from D's and F's to A's and B's within a 4-6 week period. It also shows parents how to change the ways they teach their child routine and structure at home for a much better relationship.

Johnson was not diagnosed with ADHD until she was an adult but, as a child, she suffered greatly in school with poor grades. She had difficulty paying attention. She attempted to study the way her classmates did, but had little or no retention of the information.

She learned to compensate for her different style of learning and lack of organization, and incorporated these practices successfully as a teacher and into her learning centers. Johnson also started the first ADHD Support Group for Parents in Hixson, Tenn., to help parents learn to guide their children to quickly learn routines and structure at home, without having to constantly remind them.

"My system teaches the right-brained, concrete, visual, hands-on learner how to take all the left-brained, auditory, abstract and sequential information and make it easier to learn," said Johnson. "It also helped compensate for poor executive function skills which must be addressed because they cause so many organizational problems in school."

"8 Minutes a Day to Make an A! - Quick Change Your ADHD Child Now!"

By Pamela L. Johnson

ISBN: 9781546244820 (softcover); 9781546244806 (hardcover); 9781546244813 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pamela L. Johnson received her B.S in Elementary Education. She is a former teacher, flight attendant and owner/operator of two Learning Centers in Tennessee. She currently resides outside Richmond, Va. To learn more, please visit studyquicksystem.org.

