Educators Will Connect in New ACUE Commons to Ensure Great Teaching is at the Center of Every College and University Campus

"We created the ACUE Commons so institutions can support their faculty's continued professional growth in new ways that inspire and keep them up to date on the latest research and trends in teaching," said Meghan Snow, Ed.D., ACUE's Chief Research and Innovation Officer. "By joining with peers in this national community, provosts can be confident that they are connecting their institutions to a network focused on student success."

In ACUE Commons, a biology instructor from a community college connects with a peer who teaches at a large state university to discuss the newest science teaching methods and share an effective teaching practice. At a large private university, a social sciences faculty member quickly collaborates with a colleague in the school of business to explore the possibility of co-teaching a new course on business ethics in today's society without having to set up a meeting time or even travel across campus. And Adjunct instructors connect online with their campus Center for Teaching and Learning to get the latest policy and training on AI. These opportunities and more are building enthusiasm for ACUE Commons at inaugural institutions.

Florida's Palm Beach State College (PBSC), honored as a 2024 ACUE Movement Maker for its advocacy for teaching excellence, was among the first schools to provide access to the ACUE Commons to its faculty. PBSC's Vice President of Academic Innovation and Strategy Roger L. Yohe, Ph.D., said, "The ACUE Commons is a vibrant community where faculty connect across disciplines to share ideas, gain insights, and elevate their teaching. With access to the latest research, trends, and best practices, educators can continuously grow and improve, empowered to deliver exceptional learning experiences for their students. The Commons cultivates an environment of continuous growth and excellence in teaching."

Other inaugural schools participating in ACUE's Commons include Broward College, the Ohio Association of Community Colleges, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech, Texas A & M University System, and the University of Texas System, offering thousands of faculty access to the environment's resources and the opportunity to connect virtually with colleagues on their campuses and nationwide. Campus leaders report their faculty are excited about connecting with peers at their institutions and around the country as they continue to engage with ACUE and each other in the new ACUE Commons. The ACUE Commons will open for all institutions and faculty to join on June 13, 2024, at the National Higher Education Teaching Conference (NHETC) in Minneapolis.

"Becoming excellent or exceptional teachers requires continued learning, continuing to try new practices, and always reflecting on what went well, what did not go well, and what adjustments will be made to improve — it is that continuous improvement cycle that delivers excellence," said Penny MacCormack, Ed.D., Chief Academic Officer, ACUE. "The ACUE Commons provides the opportunity to embrace the power of collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. Together with our partners, we are creating a community of educators who are inspired, informed, and empowered to make a lasting impact on the lives of their students."

