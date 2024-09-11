EduMed.org celebrates College Savings Month with new resources on 529 plans, tuition payment plans and more

"Far too many students and parents rely on their paychecks and personal savings to cover the cost of college, and that's a shame. There are smarter, less burdensome ways to finance higher education – ways that don't force families into tough sacrifices or hard decisions." Post this

Ricketts is referencing Sallie Mae's annual "How America Pays for College" report. According to the students and parents surveyed, nearly half of all college expenses are covered by family income and savings. In contrast, just 27 percent of spending comes from scholarships and grants, while 23 percent is funded through student loans. This reliance on personal funds is often what pushes families into challenging financial situations.

"In addition to more traditional forms of financial aid, such as scholarships and student loans, 529 plans and tuition payment plans can go a long way toward making college spending manageable," said Ricketts. "Families just need to know where to go for the right information and how to get started."

You can access EduMed's collection of college savings resources at the following locations:

Pay Less for Education: How to Take Charge of Your Financial Aid – https://www.edumed.org/financial-aid/

How to Maximize a 529 Plan: https://www.edumed.org/blog/maximize-529-plan/

