EduMed.org celebrates Medical Assistants Recognition Week with online guides for aspiring MAs

"Medical assistants are essential to today's healthcare system," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "Their ability to balance patient care with administrative responsibilities makes them invaluable in hospitals, clinics and physician offices across the country."

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the medical assisting profession has seen tremendous growth, with myriad opportunities for those interested in joining the field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of medical assistants is expected to grow 16 percent from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations. This growth is driven by an aging population, increasing demand for healthcare services and the expansion of outpatient care facilities.

"The medical assisting profession is expanding rapidly, with job openings projected to increase significantly over the next decade," added Ricketts. "Students considering this career path should find both stability and a strong sense of purpose in supporting patients and healthcare teams alike."

EduMed.org's updated resources guide prospective medical assistants through every step of their journey, from choosing the right educational program to understanding the importance of soft skills like empathy, which play a vital role in patient interactions and overall healthcare outcomes.

