EduMed.org celebrates Medical Assistants Recognition Week with online guides for aspiring MAs

New resources highlight pathways to becoming a medical assistant, top programs for 2025 and the importance of empathy in patient care.
RENO, Nev., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek), EduMed.org has released a collection of new and updated guides to support students pursuing careers as medical assistants. The guides include a step-by-step process on how to become a medical assistant, a collection of key resources for medical assisting students, the best online and hybrid medical assistant programs for 2025, and a new piece on why empathy is a critical skill for medical assistants.
Medical assistants are the backbone of many healthcare facilities, performing both administrative and clinical tasks to ensure that patient care runs smoothly. As the demand for healthcare services increases, medical assistants play a crucial role in supporting physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals.
"Medical assistants are essential to today's healthcare system," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "Their ability to balance patient care with administrative responsibilities makes them invaluable in hospitals, clinics and physician offices across the country."
As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the medical assisting profession has seen tremendous growth, with myriad opportunities for those interested in joining the field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of medical assistants is expected to grow 16 percent from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations. This growth is driven by an aging population, increasing demand for healthcare services and the expansion of outpatient care facilities.
"The medical assisting profession is expanding rapidly, with job openings projected to increase significantly over the next decade," added Ricketts. "Students considering this career path should find both stability and a strong sense of purpose in supporting patients and healthcare teams alike."
EduMed.org's updated resources guide prospective medical assistants through every step of their journey, from choosing the right educational program to understanding the importance of soft skills like empathy, which play a vital role in patient interactions and overall healthcare outcomes.
