EduMed.org celebrates National Allied Health Professions Week with new resources for students entering rapidly growing fields

"Allied health professionals provide critical support within healthcare teams to deliver exceptional patient outcomes," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "Without their specialized skills, many aspects of healthcare would struggle to meet patient needs."

As demand for healthcare services grows, allied health careers have become some of the most promising opportunities for students interested in health-related fields. These professions not only offer high job stability, but also provide multiple pathways for specialization and career advancement.

"With the healthcare sector rapidly expanding, allied health roles are gaining prominence and attracting a growing number of students," Ricketts said. "Careers in allied health allow individuals to make a meaningful impact on patient care, while benefiting from strong job growth and a wide range of opportunities to diversify their skills."

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) underscores this expansion: employment for speech-language pathologists is projected to grow by 19% from 2022 to 2032, sonographers by 14.3% and medical assistants by 13.8%, all outpacing the average for all occupations. This rapid growth reflects both an aging population and the increased need for specialized healthcare professionals across the country.

EduMed.org's newly updated guides provide essential information for students, whether they're interested in joining a high-demand field, securing a top-paying allied health position, or finding the best educational programs. Available for free on EduMed.org, these resources empower students with the knowledge they need to pursue successful, impactful careers in allied health.

About EduMed.org

EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in nursing and allied health. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration, public health, and dozens of other key medical and health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S.

