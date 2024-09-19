EduMed.org follows National Online Learning Day with three must-read guides for online students

"The more online programs you find, the harder it can be to discern the good from the bad. Students need to understand accreditation standards and be able to identify the red flags of untrustworthy institutions." Post this

EduMed's guides reach students as the popularity of online learning continues. In December of 2023, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reported that 54 percent of college students took at least one online class in 2022. That number peaked at 60 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half of all colleges and universities in the U.S. offer an online class.

"The more online programs you find, the harder it can be to discern the good from the bad," said Ricketts. "Students need to understand accreditation standards and be able to identify the red flags of untrustworthy institutions. No one wants to enroll in an online program that won't move their education and career forward."

National Online Learning Day began in 2016 to recognize the impact of online learning and its platforms and technologies. EduMed.org launched in 2018 to support online and hybrid learning in nursing and allied health, two of the nation's largest and most significant industries in the U.S. today.

You can find all three of EduMed's guides at the following locations:

Test Driving an Online Program: https://www.edumed.org/online-schools/online-learning-test-drive/

Transitioning to Online School: https://www.edumed.org/online-schools/transitioning-to-online-learning/

Don't Be Fooled: How to Spot an Untrustworthy Online Program: https://www.edumed.org/blog/untrustworthy-online-program/

About EduMed

EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in nursing and allied health. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration, public health, and dozens of other key medical and health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S.

