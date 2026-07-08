EduMed.org launches interactive school matching tool for nursing and allied health students

"Students have more educational options than ever before, but more choices don't always make the decision easier. EduMed's interactive matching tool simplifies the process by identifying programs that align with how they learn, what they can afford, and where they want their careers to take them." Post this

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"Students have more educational options than ever before, but more choices don't always make the decision easier," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "EduMed's interactive matching tool simplifies the process by identifying programs that align with how they learn, what they can afford, and where they want their careers to take them."

The experience begins with a brief interactive quiz that evaluates several factors influencing a student's college search, including learning preferences, budget, career aspirations and scheduling needs. Based on those responses, students receive tailored program type recommendations and then compare schools using information such as tuition, accreditation, admissions requirements, online learning options, financial aid opportunities and program length.

For example, a student interested in nursing may prioritize an affordable online RN-to-BSN program with flexible scheduling, while someone pursuing healthcare administration may be looking for accelerated completion, generous transfer credit policies, or preparation for graduate study. EduMed's interactive matching tool is available across dozens of healthcare disciplines, including nursing, medical assisting, healthcare administration, medical billing and coding and more.

"The right college isn't the same for everyone," Ricketts said. "Success depends on finding a program that fits your goals, your budget, your learning style and your life. Our mission is to give students the tools and information they need to make one of the most important decisions of their education with confidence."

In addition to the interactive tool, EduMed's panels of healthcare education experts provide key insight on personalizing school and program selection. Each expert has first-hand experience in higher education within their respective subject area.

About EduMed

Founded in 2019, EduMed.org is a free online resource dedicated to helping students explore healthcare careers, compare colleges, and choose degree programs with confidence. Through expert-written guides, school rankings, financial aid resources, and interactive planning tools, EduMed empowers future healthcare professionals to make informed educational decisions. EduMed.org has been featured by more than 500 top colleges and universities across the United States.

Media Contact

Wes Ricketts, EduMed.org, 1 775-234-8689, [email protected], https://www.edumed.org

SOURCE EduMed.org