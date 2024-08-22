EduMed.org observes National Immunization Awareness Month with three new preventative health resources

"While confidence and complacency remain major components of vaccine hesitancy, some people believe vaccines are simply too inconvenient. Either they think they don't have easy access, or they feel they can't afford it." Post this

EduMed's guide to vaccine education tackles the first C of "confidence", giving readers seven effective ways to discuss vaccines with those who may lack confidence in vaccines or their distribution systems. It also discusses the dangers of the second C of "complacency", and how a lack of vaccine uptake can exacerbate preventable diseases worldwide.

EduMed's new resource titled "Immunizations Made Easy" addresses the third C of "convenience" by dispelling many of the myths that surround access and affordability. The article explains how to find no-cost or low-cost vaccinations with or without insurance, and provides a list of vaccine options where providers will come to you.

"While confidence and complacency remain major components of vaccine hesitancy, some people believe vaccines are simply too inconvenient," said Ricketts. "Either they think they don't have easy access, or they feel they can't afford it."

EduMed's collection of vaccine and preventative health resources can be found at the following locations:

Guide to Vaccine Advocacy & Education: https://www.edumed.org/resources/vaccine-advocacy-and-education/

Immunizations Made Easy: https://www.edumed.org/blog/immunizations-made-easy/

The Value of Preventative Health: Degrees & Careers in Early Care: https://www.edumed.org/medical-careers/preventive-health/

About EduMed.org

EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in healthcare. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration, public health, and dozens of other key medical and health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S.

