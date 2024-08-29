EduMed.org prepares college students for success on World Distance Learning Day

EduMed observes World Distance Learning Day with new content to help students find success in non-traditional learning formats.
RENO, Nev., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EduMed.org -- a leader in nursing and allied health education information online -- has launched three in-depth resources to help college students learn more effectively online or at a distance. Although focused on higher education in healthcare, EduMed's guides apply to all college students looking to earn a certificate or degree outside of a physical classroom. An estimated 49 percent of college students across the globe have taken at least one distance learning course.
"Many students are still relatively new to distance learning and online learning, and may not understand how they work or even the difference between them," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "Before diving in to higher education, it's important to know how every learning mode works, and how to be successful no matter which one you choose."
Yet for some college students, distance and online learning have become a necessity and not a choice. According to the Institute of Education Sciences, an estimated 41 million Americans live more than 25 miles from a post-secondary institution, with 75 percent of those people residing in rural communities. Remote programs can be the only way to receive a college education.
"Access to higher education is a major problem that distance learning has helped solve," said Ricketts. "But without the right knowledge and tools in place, students in distance or online programs for the first time may not have what they need to be successful. EduMed's resources aim to educate and work to bridge that gap."
EduMed's guide to the different college learning modes gives a detailed rundown of online, hybrid and campus options, including what to look for in each. The website's article on the benefits of online learning showcases how distance and online programs can help students overcome traditional barriers to a college degree. And its new resource on distance learning vs. online learning helps new students better comprehend the key similarities and differences of each.
You can read EduMed's resources in full at the following locations:
- Online vs. Hybrid vs. Campus Learning in Healthcare (applicable to all students) -- https://www.edumed.org/online-schools/online-vs-hybrid-vs-campus/
- Take Control of Your Education: The Benefits of Online College -- https://www.edumed.org/resources/benefits-of-online-college/
- Distance vs. Online Learning: How to Succeed as a Healthcare Student -- https://www.edumed.org/blog/distance-vs-online-learning/
About EduMed.org
EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in healthcare. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration, public health, and dozens of other key medical and health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S.
