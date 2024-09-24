EduMed.org ranks the best schools for online programs in nursing & allied health for 2025

EduMed.org has ranked the nation's top schools for online learning in nursing and allied health for the 2024 – 2025 academic year.

RENO, Nev., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EduMed.org, a leader in student-focused college and career information online, has released its annual rankings of the best schools for online degrees and certificates in nursing and allied health. The rankings include more than 100 health-related subjects and cover programs ranging from entry-level diplomas to advanced doctorates. Top schools offer the best combinations of quality, affordability, online learning and student outcomes.

"This year, we enhanced our methodology by adding new data points for students to consider, particularly those focused on outcomes," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "Our goal was to highlight the schools that truly set their students up for success – both academically and beyond. This involved a much closer examination of key factors such as graduation rates, timely program completion and career placement services."

EduMed's shift to more outcome-driven rankings comes at a time when the topic of nursing student attrition remains front-and-center. According to the National League for Nursing (NLN), the nationwide dropout rate for baccalaureate nursing programs lies between 20 and 25 percent. In California, the Board of Registered Nursing reported an average 10 percent attrition rate for BSN programs in 2022, with some schools exceeding 50 percent.

"These challenges are not exclusive to nursing," said Ricketts. "Students in other health-related fields often face similar adversity. Reducing attrition starts with making education more affordable, accessible and student-centered. Schools that go the extra mile by offering comprehensive support give students the confidence and motivation to complete their programs and thrive in their careers."

EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. The website's data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each healthcare discipline. Primary data points included:

Number of online programs

Average in-state tuition

Percent of total students taking at least one distance education class

Amount of institutional grant aid awarded to students

Student/faculty ratio

Percent of full-time student completion – 6 years

Academic counseling

Career placement

To be eligible for ranking consideration, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online program in the ranking subject.

Schools with the most appearances in EduMed's rankings for 2025, in alphabetical order:

Amarillo College

East Carolina University

George Washington University

Indiana University -Indianapolis

-Indianapolis Indiana Wesleyan University -National & Global

-National & Global Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale

Kent State University at Kent

at Kent Lakeshore Technical College

Liberty University

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Mt. Hood Community College

Northwood Technical College

Ohio University

Purdue University Global

Global Southern New Hampshire University

Texas Woman's University

The University of West Florida

University of Arizona

University of Cincinnati

University of South Florida

About EduMed

EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in healthcare. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration and dozens of other allied health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed.org has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S

