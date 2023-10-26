EduMed.org ranks top schools for online degrees in nursing and allied health

"The EduMed rankings highlight schools that put student success first. This includes the colleges and universities making degree programs accessible, flexible and affordable, all three of which can be rare in today's higher education landscape." Post this

EduMed's rankings come at a time when the demand for trained healthcare professionals is on the rise. According to Mercer, a global consulting leader in healthcare, the U.S. will see millions of vacancies in critical healthcare positions by 2025, including openings for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, nursing assistants, home health aides and more.

"With so many job opportunities on the horizon, the right career services are a must," said Ricketts. "The top schools in our rankings offer career counseling and/or career placement to help students land key positions in some of today's most important healthcare fields."

EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. The website's data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each healthcare discipline. Primary data points include:

Academic counseling services

Career placement services

Student-to-faculty ratio

Tuition

Percent of students receiving school-based financial aid

Amount of school-based aid per student

To be eligible for ranking consideration, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online program in the ranking subject.

Schools with the most appearances in EduMed's rankings for 2024:

Liberty University – 23 Purdue University Global – 21 The University of West Florida – 20 Keiser University-Ft. Lauderdale – 19 Ohio University – 19 East Carolina University – 18 University of Cincinnati – 18 Davenport University – 17 Idaho State University – 16 Indiana Wesleyan University -National & Global – 16 Texas Woman's University - 16

You can review the full list of EduMed rankings via the following page:

https://www.edumed.org/online-schools/

About EduMed

EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in healthcare. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration and dozens of other allied health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed.org has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S

Media Contact

Wes Ricketts, EduMed.org, 1 775-234-8689, [email protected], https://www.edumed.org

SOURCE EduMed.org