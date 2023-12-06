EduNav's Summit™ Spurs 191% Increase in Degrees at Dallas College

"Over 1,900 Dallas College students will earn degrees, certificates or marketable skills awards that they wouldn't have known they were on track to complete without Summit," said Erinn Farrell, the Associate Dean of Degree Audit at Dallas College. Post this

By using EduNav's Summit application, however, Dallas College was able to identify them and keep them on the path to graduation. In the first full academic year of using Summit, the college discovered 2,408 degrees earned by 1,926 individual students that they were unaware of because they weren't seeking those degrees.

"Over 1,900 Dallas College students will earn degrees, certificates or marketable skills awards that they wouldn't have known they were on track to complete without Summit," said Erinn Farrell, the Associate Dean of Degree Audit at Dallas College. "These degrees will not only enhance graduates' career opportunities, but given changes to Texas' outcomes-based funding model, this also means more revenue for our college. It's a true win-win."

Summit is part of EduNav's Campus suite of solutions. This application allows colleges and universities to automatically identify students who have already met degree/credential requirements, even if it's not their declared major, and the degrees/credentials each student is closest to completing.

Summit proved especially beneficial for Dallas College, which had recently merged seven independent colleges into seven campuses of one college. Consolidation and efficiency meant standardizing many processes, including searching for students who were ready to graduate but hadn't petitioned. Each of the former colleges had its own procedures, which were entirely manual.

EduNav Summit allowed the new college to launch a campaign of targeted communication to enrolled students who were on track to complete a credential and notify them of their status and deadlines. Dr. Beatriz Joseph, Ed.D., vice chancellor for student success, described Summit's impact on Dallas College as "transformational."

"Instead of our staff doing laborious manual searches, EduNav Summit automatically identifies every student who has completed the requirements for a credential, whether it's their declared goal or not," Dr. Joseph said. "And then it goes on to show the credentials every student is closest to completing, not just the program the student is currently pursuing."

Summit helps schools eliminate as many barriers to student graduation as possible. With Summit's thorough consolidation of credits and curriculum, Dr. Joseph notes that counselors can better communicate a full range of options for individual students to consider.

"When students see they're one course short of a credential they hadn't thought about, they get to reconsider and ask, 'What are my options now?'" said Dr. Joseph. "The possibilities it presents for students, for me that's invaluable. It enriches the conversation between our success coach and the student in ways that we couldn't do before."

CEO Andrew Brown said EduNav is particularly passionate about the ability of technology to change people's lives.

"We're excited that Dallas College has already experienced such a dramatic impact from using Summit to help students graduate," Brown said. "We're particularly encouraged that EduNav helps level the playing field for students, addressing past inequities that disproportionately impact at-risk student populations."

To learn more about EduNav and its Campus suite of applications, visit edunav.com.

About EduNav

EduNav is a leading edtech company committed to revolutionizing academic planning and student success. It's the only cross-institutional audit system and the first company to aggregate student academic history and degree requirement data from multiple SIS and degree audit systems. The innovative, data-driven platform empowers educational institutions and their students by streamlining course scheduling, optimizing graduation pathways and fostering collaboration between academic advisors and students. EduNav ensures a personalized and efficient educational journey for every user. For more information, visit http://www.edunav.com.

Media Contact

Jim Thibeau, EduNav, (978) 270-8063, [email protected], https://edunav.com/

SOURCE EduNav