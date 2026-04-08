Eduriti Launches AI-Native Product Studio Built on Constrained Multi-Agent Architecture

"Intelligence requires containing structure, or it will run away with itself." — Sanjay Mukherjee, Founder, Eduriti Post this

A Different Kind of AI Architecture

Where most generative AI applications treat the model as the product, Eduriti treats the model as one component in a constrained, sequenced system. Every Eduriti product is built on what the company calls a constrained multi-agent environment — a design philosophy in which each AI agent operates within explicitly defined boundaries, with structured inputs governing outputs at every stage of the pipeline.

In Eduriti Designer, a Design Control Object (DCO) functions as a binding specification: the AI cannot generate a storyboard, assessment, or learning objective that deviates from the structural parameters established upfront by the practitioner. The model does not decide what the course looks like. The DCO does.

In Eduriti Producer, a nine-engine pipeline — spanning storyboard generation, graphic asset orchestration, voiceover rendering, video assembly, and SCORM packaging — sequences AI agents in a defined order with handoff constraints between stages. The result is not a prompt-to-video shortcut but a production pipeline with professional-grade output fidelity.

In Eduriti Strategist and Sales Engine, a single Next.js application orchestrates AI generation across structured business plan modules and prospect research workflows, with outputs delivered as formatted documents — not raw model responses.

The Founding Principle

"Intelligence requires containing structure, or it will run away with itself," said Sanjay Mukherjee, Founder of Eduriti. "Every product we build starts from that constraint. The practitioner defines the boundaries. The AI operates within them. The output is predictable, auditable, and professional — not impressive-looking and unreliable."

Mukherjee brings 34 years of professional experience spanning corporate training and development, instructional design, strategic communications, and journalism. Eduriti was built entirely under a deliberate multi-AI development methodology documented in a Responsible AI in Practice white paper published under his editorial platform, Learning Equilibrium.

Products at a Glance

Live:

Eduriti Designer (designer.eduriti.com) — AI-native instructional design platform with DCO-driven storyboard, assessment, and objectives generation

Eduriti Strategist (strategist.eduriti.com) — AI business plan generator with structured module outputs and founder-ready formatting

Eduriti Sales Engine (strategist.eduriti.com) — AI prospect qualification engine delivering scored lead lists with outreach context

Beta:

Eduriti Producer — Nine-engine AI video course production pipeline with SCORM output

Eduriti LMS — Learning management system with embedded AI coaching framework

Eduriti Coach — AI performance coaching engine with pay-per-enrollment model

About Eduriti

Eduriti is a bootstrapped, AI-native product studio building professional-grade platforms that integrate artificial intelligence into professional workflows for different business functions, enabling practitioners who need reliable outputs, not experimental ones. All products are built on a constrained multi-agent architecture in which human-defined specifications govern AI behaviour at every stage. The studio is building toward investment from partners aligned with its practitioner-first, architecture-led approach.

Media Contact

Sanjay Mukherjee, Eduriti, 91 9309339446, [email protected], eduriti.com

SOURCE Eduriti