Eduventures® Market Report Calls on All Colleges and Universities To Weave AI-Aligned Content Into Their Curricula

But just how has the AI program market developed to this point? What does the labor market tell us about AI skill demand? And just what do these pieces suggest about the market's future and the actual opportunity? This report was designed to explore these questions and more, and begins by highlighting a handful of key trends that reveal how the AI program market – and the proxy market encompassing broader AI-aligned fields – has developed to this point.

Key Market Development Trends:

The AI (proxy) market is growing quickly. AI (proxy) conferrals grew by an incredible 31% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023 – a period when overall conferrals declined by 3%. The AI market is significantly skewed toward graduate programming. 48% of all AI proxy programs are at the graduate level compared to just 29% in the overall market. Research doctoral institutions see an outsized portion of the program activity. Forty-six percent of AI-aligned programs are from R1s and R2s (compared to 26% of overall programs). Standalone AI degrees are less common than sub-credential components. There is much more activity among providers integrating AI-aligned curricula into concentrations/ specializations or minors

The report's concluding predictions hold that institutions seeking to provide students with standalone AI program opportunities are likely most successful if they are first-movers or have the necessary resources to deliver high-quality programs that can keep pace with a fast-moving and dynamic field, like R1s and R2s.

They also point out that while standalone AI programs are not a prudent choice for most schools, it is likely imperative that all colleges and universities weave AI-aligned content into their curricula in some capacity. Practically, the report recommends that this can look like individual courses, concentrations, or practical use within existing programs to mirror the market demand for AI familiarity.

"Artificial intelligence is seemingly everywhere we look these days. Across higher education, many leaders agree that it's time to strategize how schools can best prepare future generations of college graduates to confidently work in at least some capacity with AI. This Market Dive reveals the many opportunities that exist for institutions to incorporate AI into their curriculum, setting up both institutions and students for future success," shared Clint Raine, Eduventures Senior Analyst and author of the report.

The Eduventures Market Dive: The Artificial Intelligence Program Market empowers institutions with relevant market and demand data to meet their most pressing questions around how to prepare today's students for a world with its eyes on AI.

