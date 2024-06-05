Eduventures® Summit to Gather College and University Leaders and Innovators to Reimagine Higher Education

Higher Ed's Premier Thought Leadership Event Will Feature AI Experts, Program Innovation Trailblazers, an Education Policy Expert, an Apprenticeship Advocate, and University Leaders to Reimagine Higher Education for Future Generations.
BOSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encoura®, an educational data science and research organization, announced today the lineup of thinkers, leaders, and innovators slated to address Eduventures Summit 2024 in Chicago. The annual event, hosted by Encoura's Eduventures Research division, will feature Futurist & AI Expert Byron Reese, Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, President Lori S. White of DePauw University, SNHU's AI Expert George Siemens, Principal at Achieve Partners Cassidy Leventhal, Director of NXT GEN MED Program Andrew Petzold, and Author and Clinical Associate Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University Jim Lecinski. Eduventures Summit will take place at the Loews Chicago Hotel on June 12-14, 2024.
The mission of Eduventures Summit is to inform and inspire higher education leaders by empowering them with the latest research, impactful keynote lessons, and industry best practices. This year's Summit will reimagine higher education from multiple angles: college preparation, marketing and enrollment drivers, pricing and technology, program innovation, college alternatives, and mission and values. The new theme "Higher Ed Reimagined" captures a commitment to shine a light on the confusing trends and challenges facing higher education to uncover new ways for institutions and leaders to grow and adapt. .
The annual event, which has already had a great response, is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for college and university leaders to network, share best practices, and discuss the future of higher education.
Confirmed headliners include:
- Byron Reese, Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur & Futurist
- Arne Duncan, Former U.S. Secretary of Education; Managing Partner at Emerson Collective
- Lori S. White, President of DePauw University and Professor of Education
- George Siemens, Chief Scientist and Architect of SNHU's Human Systems
- Cassidy Leventhal, Principal at Achieve Partners; Co-Founder alternativestocollege.com
- Andrew Petzold, Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Rochester and Director of NXT GEN MED Program
- Jim Lecinski, Author; Clinical Associate Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University
In addition to keynote sessions, Eduventures analysts will present new research and proprietary market data on key higher education trends. The Eduventures team will also announce the winners of the annual Innovation Awards. A handful of colleges and universities will be honored as leaders in enrollment management, student experience, and student outcomes.
"We have reimagined this year's event in light of the immense challenges and changes facing higher education today," said Richard Garrett, Eduventures Chief Research Officer, Encoura. "Each year, Eduventures Summit serves to prepare higher ed leaders to overcome obstacles and unite toward a stronger tomorrow. We look forward to premier keynotes, insightful research presentations, engaging breakouts, and bold ideas that will empower institutions and their students to thrive."
To view the full conference program, visit: https://summit.encoura.org/
About Encoura, LLC
Encoura, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACT®, is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities from its offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their postsecondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.
Media Contact
Todd Boullion, Encoura, 512-750-2634, [email protected] , https://encoura.org
Maggie Lamond, Encoura, 781-454-6731, [email protected], https://encoura.org
SOURCE Encoura
Share this article