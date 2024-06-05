Eduventures® Summit to Gather College and University Leaders and Innovators to Reimagine Higher Education

"Each year, Eduventures Summit serves to prepare higher ed leaders to overcome obstacles and unite toward a stronger tomorrow. We look forward to premier keynotes, insightful research presentations, engaging breakouts, and bold ideas that will empower institutions and their students to thrive." Post this

The annual event, which has already had a great response, is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for college and university leaders to network, share best practices, and discuss the future of higher education.

Confirmed headliners include:

Byron Reese , Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur & Futurist

, Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur & Futurist Arne Duncan , Former U.S. Secretary of Education; Managing Partner at Emerson Collective

, Former U.S. Secretary of Education; Managing Partner at Emerson Collective Lori S. White , President of DePauw University and Professor of Education

, President of and Professor of Education George Siemens , Chief Scientist and Architect of SNHU's Human Systems

, Chief Scientist and Architect of SNHU's Human Systems Cassidy Leventhal , Principal at Achieve Partners; Co-Founder alternativestocollege.com

, Principal at Achieve Partners; Co-Founder alternativestocollege.com Andrew Petzold , Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota Rochester and Director of NXT GEN MED Program

, Associate Professor at the Rochester and Director of NXT GEN MED Program Jim Lecinski , Author; Clinical Associate Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University

In addition to keynote sessions, Eduventures analysts will present new research and proprietary market data on key higher education trends. The Eduventures team will also announce the winners of the annual Innovation Awards. A handful of colleges and universities will be honored as leaders in enrollment management, student experience, and student outcomes.

"We have reimagined this year's event in light of the immense challenges and changes facing higher education today," said Richard Garrett, Eduventures Chief Research Officer, Encoura. "Each year, Eduventures Summit serves to prepare higher ed leaders to overcome obstacles and unite toward a stronger tomorrow. We look forward to premier keynotes, insightful research presentations, engaging breakouts, and bold ideas that will empower institutions and their students to thrive."

To view the full conference program, visit: https://summit.encoura.org/

About Encoura, LLC

Encoura, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACT®, is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities from its offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their postsecondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.

Media Contact

Todd Boullion, Encoura, 512-750-2634, [email protected] , https://encoura.org

Maggie Lamond, Encoura, 781-454-6731, [email protected], https://encoura.org

SOURCE Encoura