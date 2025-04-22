Edward & Sons' Organic Coconut Supplier Receives PETA Award for Ethical Sourcing Practices

"PETA is proud to recognize Edward & Sons for pushing back against the cruelty that runs rampant in the coconut trade," said PETA Senior Vice President of International Operations Jason Baker. "Their commitment sets a cruelty-free and responsible example for the rest of the industry to follow." Post this

Native Forest® and Let's Do Organic®. These products have consistently been verified by PETA as "monkey labor-free," following thorough audits of the coconut harvesting process.

"PETA is proud to recognize Edward & Sons for pushing back against the cruelty that runs rampant in the coconut trade, where monkeys are chained and whipped into picking coconuts," said PETA Senior Vice President of International Operations Jason Baker. "Their commitment to sourcing coconut products without monkey labor sets a cruelty-free and responsible example for the rest of the industry to follow -- one that deserves recognition this Earth Day."

Liz Dee, CEO of Edward & Sons Trading Company, said the company, founded in 1978, has always been deeply committed to sourcing products that respect both animals and the environment. "On Earth Day and every day, we believe that responsible sourcing is a reflection of our deepest values at Edward & Sons, values that we have pioneered for nearly fifty years – protecting not just the environment but also the living beings who call it home," Liz said.

Soaring worldwide consumer demand for food products made from coconuts – including coconut water, coconut milk and plant-based coconut yogurt and ice creams, among others – led to focused attention on a 2022 PETA exposé about the shocking abuse of monkeys by some Thai farmers, who use enslaved monkeys to harvest their coconuts.

Multiple PETA investigations in Thailand revealed that endangered pig-tailed macaques, illegally kidnapped from the wild, were being kept chained and abusively trained to be coconut-picking machines. When PETA investigators found monkey labor on farms maintained by third-party contractors – farms that had been certified as "monkey-free" by the Thai government – Edward & Sons' coconut supplier promptly cut ties with the farms and gave investigators full access to their local partner farms to verify that no monkey labor was being used.

"Native Forest has always stood for value-driven innovation," said Alison Cox, vice president of sales and marketing at Edward & Sons. "From pioneering organic coconut milk to leading on monkey labor–free sourcing, we're proud to offer products that meet both the ethical and culinary expectations of today's market, our retailers and our consumers."

Edward & Sons continues to stand at the forefront of ethical business practices by supporting initiatives that promote sustainability, animal welfare, and community development. The company actively collaborates with local organizations, including the Wildlife Friends Foundation of Thailand, which provides shelter and rehabilitation for monkeys affected by unethical labor practices. The company encourages consumers to make mindful purchasing decisions and support brands that prioritize both social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

"Change doesn't happen in isolation. It takes all of us — brands, suppliers, retailers and consumers — working together to build a food system rooted in care, accountability, and respect," concludes Liz. "We're grateful for this recognition, and hopeful it inspires more companies to examine their supply chains with fresh eyes. A more humane food system is possible – but only if we choose it."

PETA Shoppers Guide

In October 2024, PETA issued an updated Shoppers Guide to educate consumers about this important issue and to identify brands that have been verified as monkey labor-free. Among a small number of coconut milk brands that PETA's investigations identified as monkey labor-free are Edward & Sons' Native Forest® brand of organic coconut milk products and its Let's Do Organic® line of organic coconut products.

Learn More

About Edward & Sons®

Edward & Sons Trading Company, Inc. is an independently owned, family-run food business based in Carpinteria, California. Since 1978, they've offered a distinctive portfolio of plant-based, natural, organic, and sustainably sourced grocery brands—including Native Forest®, Let's Do Organic®, and more. Committed to ethical sourcing and environmental stewardship, Edward & Sons provides nourishing foods that support both local communities and the planet. The company proudly partners with retailers across North America to deliver "Convenience Without Compromise®." Their products can be found wherever natural foods are sold. To learn more, visit EdwardandSons.com and search the Store Locator or Online Retailers list to find products near you. Follow along on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Media Contact

