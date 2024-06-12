Edward McAfee Elected to Post 26 for the State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors

Atlanta personal injury plaintiff attorney Edward McAfee elected to State Bar Of Georgia Board Of Governors. Post this

Edward McAfee's deep roots in Georgia and his early exposure to the principles of law have shaped his distinguished career. Raised in Northwest Georgia by his mother, an Elementary School Principal, and his father, a State Highway Patrolman, Edward learned the values of education, hard work, and the critical importance of the law.

After graduating from high school, Edward attended The University of Georgia, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1999, majoring in both Psychology and Political Science. Driven by a passion for the law, he pursued his Juris Doctorate at Mercer University School of Law, graduating in 2002. That same year, he became a member of The State Bar of Georgia.

Edward began his legal career at Carlock, Copeland & Stair, LLP, gaining invaluable experience in civil defense. In 2009, he joined Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, where he further honed his skills. Recognizing a growing need to advocate for those injured, Edward transitioned to the plaintiff side in 2016, joining The Plaintiff Firm of Michael Hostilo. His commitment to justice led him to establish the McAfee Law Firm in 2019, focusing on serious injury cases and advocating vigorously for his clients.

Professional and Civic Engagement

Throughout his career, Edward has been an active member of the legal community. He has served as a partner in several prominent law firms and held leadership roles in various legal organizations, including the Lawyers Club of Atlanta, the Georgia Defense Lawyers Association, and the State Bar YLD Board of Directors. His professional accolades include being named a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2009-2016 and a Super Lawyer from 2022-2024.

Edward is admitted to practice in all state and federal courts in Georgia, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Personal Life and Community Involvement

Edward resides in North Buckhead with his spouse, Mary Margaret, and their children, Reilly (6) and Cole (19). He is an active member of Northside UMC, the Capital City Club, and the Magill Society. Edward also holds a private pilot's license and has been involved in numerous volunteer and mentorship programs, including the Athens Tutorial Program and the State Bar Transition Into Law Practice Program.

Vision for the State Bar of Georgia

As a Board of Governors Member for Post 26 of the Atlanta Circuit, Edward aims to bridge the divide between the interests of Atlanta and those of Georgia's broader legal community. He is committed to maintaining the integrity of the legal profession, ensuring equal access to representation, and promoting the health and moral character of State Bar members.

Edward McAfee's diverse background and extensive experience uniquely position him to serve the members of the State Bar of Georgia. His election to Post 26 marks a significant step toward a unified and robust representation for all members, regardless of geography.

